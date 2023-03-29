Craig Pollock, former founder of British American Racing (BAR), has confirmed that he is leading a bid to enter a team whose workforce is split 50:50 between males and females, named Formula Equal.

The FIA opened up the process to find new teams to join the F1 grid and expand it earlier this year, with Andretti the most prominent name to be linked with an entry to the sport.

They are evidently not alone in trying to add to the paddock, though, with Pollock confirming to CNN Sport that he plans on entering a new team.

Pollock oversaw the arrival of British American Racing in the late 90s to F1 with drivers like Jacques Villeneuve, Jenson Button and Takuma Sato racing for them during the six years they were on the grid.

Interestingly, some of their DNA is shared with the current Mercedes team, with BAR becoming Honda, Brawn GP, and then the works Silver Arrows.

A similar path to success would surely be dreamt of by Pollock should his Formula Equal outfit get onto the grid, though there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome before that can be achieved.

Quoted by CNN Sport, Pollock said:

"Our ambition to deliver and build opportunities and pathways for women to get to the very top level inside motorsports. The concept and the idea was to try and build a Formula 1 team, 50 percent male, 50 percent female, which is extremely hard to do if you have an existing Formula One team; it's a lot easier with a clean sheet of paper."

Building an F1 team from scratch isn't exactly what you'd call the easy route but in terms of personnel recruitment, if 50:50 is indeed the plan, then you can see what Pollock is saying.

He also revealed that funding discussions have taken place with a Gulf state, and should the team get off of the ground it stated that the team aims to be "the first Formula One team that is truly outside of Europe."

Of course, should Andretti get on the grid they have stated they too would have their main HQ outside of Europe, in the United States, but right now it seems fair to say no team looks really likely to join and expand the roster of teams past ten.