Alpine set the target at the start of the season to be closer to the top three teams and to be challenging for podiums regularly but, whilst there have been some decent moments along the way in this campaign, they'll admit themselves that 2023 has been underwhelming for them so far.

That all said, then, they have opted to make some big changes, with Bruno Famin coming in as interim team principal to replace Szafnauer, whilst Permane brings down the curtain on a 34-year stay at Enstone, and Fry also leaves with him joining Williams.

A press release from Alpine said:

"Otmar will continue his duties as normal for this weekend’s race in Belgium, before leaving the team ahead of the summer break. The team would like to thank Otmar for his hard work over the past 18 months and for leading the team in achieving fourth place in the 2022 Constructors' Championship. The team wishes him the best for the future.

"The team can also confirm it will part ways with Sporting Director Alan Permane by mutual agreement. Alan will also continue his role this weekend in Belgium before departing ahead of the summer break. After 34 distinguished years at Enstone, the team extends its thanks to Alan and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

"The team also announces that Pat Fry will leave the team to continue his career in Formula 1 elsewhere.

"Bruno Famin, VP, Alpine Motorsports, will assume the role of Interim Team Principal of BWT Alpine F1 Team from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards. Current Alpine Academy Director Julian Rouse is named Interim Sporting Director, with Matt Harman leading the technical team at Enstone. Both Julian and Matt will report to Bruno Famin."

Fry, then, joins Williams as their new Chief Technical Officer.

He brings a wealth of experience, having had huge success with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, and Williams will hope some of that expertise will help them in their bid to move up the grid.

A statement from the Grove-based team said:

"Williams Racing today announces the appointment of Pat Fry as the team's new Chief Technical Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the motorsport industry, Pat brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, further strengthening the team's technical leadership. Pat will begin his role on 1 November 2023.

"Born in Surrey, Pat began his Formula 1 journey in 1987 and, since then, he has held senior engineering positions at some of the sport's most prestigious teams, including McLaren and Ferrari. Throughout his career, Pat has played a pivotal role in achieving numerous successes and contributing to multiple race and championship victories."

On the news, Williams team boss James Vowles said:

“On behalf of all at Williams Racing, I’m delighted to be welcoming Pat. His knowledge and experience will further strengthen the team's technical capabilities and pursuit of excellence as we build the next chapter of Williams. Pat has been a core part of winning teams throughout his career, he is one of the most respected experts in our industry and I’m excited to begin work with him when he joins in November.”

"I am thrilled to be joining Williams Racing as Chief Technical Officer. The team has a rich heritage in Formula 1, and I am excited to contribute to its future success. I believe in the team's potential and, together, we will strive for excellence on and off the track."