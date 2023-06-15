2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Max Verstappen's performances are level with some of the sport's greatest legends.

Verstappen is motoring towards a third straight world title this season with him now 53 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez, who is second in the Drivers' standings.

Indeed, the combination of Verstappen's talents and the brilliant Red Bull RB19 car is proving all-conquering at the moment, and it is allowing the Dutchman to write his name alongside some of the greats in the sport.

Certainly, comparisons between Max and the likes of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton all seem to be fair where Rosberg is concerned, with him having this to say via Sky Sports:

“We are witnessing real historic greatness in line with Schumacher, Hamilton, Senna,” Rosberg said of Verstappen's performances, with him winning five races already this year. “It’s a really incredible performance, extraordinary.”

The 2016 champ also discussed the recent comments from Verstappen suggesting he might walk away from the sport at the end of his current contract, which finishes at the conclusion of the 2028 campaign:

“That talk from him started in the year when he battled Hamilton, where he said ‘I won’t go on for very long if every year is like that’,” the German said.

“Those battles are so fierce and intense, it takes a lot of the fun away as well. The sport will always be an intense environment, especially when you are fighting for championships every year and you are the guy who has it all to lose.

“I can’t put myself in his shoes. Money-wise, he’s done. He has so much he won’t have to work again or worry again. Record-wise he’s already one of the best of all time by the end of this year.”

Right now, all that is certain is that Verstappen is very much the benchmark in that Red Bull and all the other teams and drivers need to try and catch him.

He'll be favourite for victory once again this weekend as we head into the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that he won last year, and should he do so he then has four races around Europe in July before the summer break in which he could potentially get the champagne on ice for the title, given the sheer dominance he is showing.

Where his numbers rank come the time he does leave F1, meanwhile, remains to be seen.