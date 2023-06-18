Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz praised the strategy they both had in the Canadian Grand Prix, leading them to fourth and fifth.

The Scuderia have been panned at times in F1 in recent years for botched strategy calls, and they'll admit that some of the criticism has sometimes been fair, but it is also important to praise a team when they get things right, and that is what Ferrari did today.

Both drivers were compromised in terms of grid position after a difficult qualifying that saw Charles Leclerc eliminated in Q2 thanks to a mishandled move to slick tyres, whilst Carlos Sainz received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly.

However, all was not lost in terms of Sunday's race with the SF23 car clearly liking the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with it kinder to its tyres than it has been for much of this season and with Ferrari also making a good call with both cars to stay out on the medium compound during a Safety Car period, allowing them to gain several positions on track.

Indeed, decent tyre deg meant the Ferraris could gain and both drivers praised their team for the decision not to pit, especially when many around them were doing so.

"I think we definitely did a very good strategy today and staying out with both cars was the right call," said Carlos Sainz.

"Medium was very strong on our car this weekend since Friday, and I could maximise the stint there on the medium and felt good on it. We trusted the medium because of FP2 and we committed to it and it felt like we'd go long no problem."

Charles Leclerc said meanwhile:

"Race management, tyre management, the strategy [were all good.]

"The feeling with the car was also better than the first part of the season at least for me so it's positive. Fourth is not where we want to be, we want to be fighting for first positions again, but obviously with starting 10th we made our life a little bit more difficult for today."

Austria is up next in a couple of weeks, then, and Ferrari will hope improved race pace can be a theme once again at the Red Bull Ring as they look to keep battling the Mercedes and Aston Martin cars.