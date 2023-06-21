Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have given their thoughts on Ferrari's chances at the Austrian Grand Prix - the next event on the F1 calendar.

Ferrari have not had the season they would have wanted thus far in 2023, with them seeing Red Bull open up a bigger gap on them compared to 2022 and Aston Martin and Mercedes join them in the fight to be best of the rest.

Indeed, the Scuderia ideally wanted to get themselves closer to Red Bull this campaign but persisting issues with race pace has meant they're sitting in fourth in the standings, and that is something they'll need to improve quickly.

A better weekend in Canada for Ferrari

Positively enough, then, the Canadian Grand Prix ended decently for Ferrari, with them outscoring both Aston Martin and Mercedes - their chief rivals for second place in the standings - as Leclerc finished fourth and Sainz finished fifth.

Obviously, they want to win races but the Scuderia got out of Montréal about everything they could given their compromised grid positions after a difficult qualifying, and both drivers praised the team for the decision not to stop during the Safety Car period, allowing them to gain places whilst taking advantage of some better tyre deg than we've seen from them in recent races.

That begs the question, then, what can they do in Austria next time out?

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz assess Ferrari chances in Austria

On the back of the Canadian GP weekend, both drivers looked ahead to the race at the Red Bull Ring - a venue at which Charles Leclerc won last year.

That might not be the case in 2023 in light of Red Bull's dominance this season, but the Monegasque sounds positive over the team's prospects next time out.

"I really like Austria as a track, it is probably one of my favourites of the season," Leclerc said when asked to look ahead to the latest round of the championship by GIVEMESPORT.

"[It's] a non street track, so I'm looking forward to it. Last year we had a really good weekend and I hope we'll have just the same this year, but obviously we are not exactly in the same position. Red Bull is quite far in front, but we'll try to maximise the weekend and hopefully we'll bring the good feeling that we had on this track [Montréal] there. And if so then I'm pretty confident we can achieve a podium."

A top three is in Leclerc's sights, then, whilst Sainz stressed that it will all come down to the characteristics of the Red Bull Ring that will likely determine Ferrari's chances next time out:

"I think our pace in Austria will depend on a lot and on the characteristics of the circuit.

"I think our pace varies a lot depending on that. We see places like Monaco, or Canada, we are stronger [there] than places with higher speed corners like Barcelona where we were struggling a bit more, so I think we will see variations in our competitiveness."