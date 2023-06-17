Charles Leclerc was left to rue Ferrari over-ruling a slick tyre call from him before it was too late, leaving him eliminated in Q2.

Leclerc will find himself out of position tomorrow afternoon for the Canadian Grand Prix after seeing his call to move onto slicks during the second part of qualifying initially over-ruled by his team.

On a drying track, Alex Albon posted the fastest time in Q2 but by the time Ferrari had come around to Leclerc's idea of also moving onto dry tyres, the rain had started to fall once more and they had missed their chance.

It left him eliminated from the session, and he could not hide his frustration speaking to the press here in Montréal afterwards:

"I called for slicks on the out lap because clearly the track was dry," said Leclerc. I think Alex [Albon] did that and went earlier than everybody on the slicks and that was clearly the right choice, there was no risk taken whatsoever.

"For some reason, the team decided otherwise. I think we are just making our life way too difficult and in the situation, I had a clear opinion and we decided to do something else.

"I am frustrated, having said that other drivers did the same strategy as us and went to Q3, but you are just relying on small details instead of an easy Q2 going through. When the track is dry, you need slick tyres and I don't know what happened."

Leclerc was then asked if he could have been more insistent on the radio:

"I think there was no clearer way of expressing myself this time. So no, but I'll speak internally with the team and try to understand what we can do, because it's obviously not the first time that in those situations where I've been on the wrong side."

Finally, Leclerc concluded on the error:

"You're just making yourself in a s****y situation because you are depending a lot on traffic, and on your out lap on the slicks. If you have people on inters coming behind when it's raining, then you're slowing down a little bit and you're sliding everywhere. So it's just not an ideal situation and it was so much easier to go earlier."