Highlights Charles Leclerc takes pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen starting from P6 due to a penalty.

Track conditions improved during qualifying, allowing drivers to switch to slick tyres and set faster lap times.

Despite starting in P6, Verstappen is expected to continue his winning streak on Sunday, with Leclerc and Sergio Perez on the front row.

Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position, after setting the second-fastest time behind Max Verstappen, who will go from P6 thanks to a five-place grid penalty due to a gearbox change.

The rain has been heavy for much of the weekend so far but it fortunately eased enough for us to get in a session without issues, and by the end of it the drivers were running around on slick tyres, and making the most of the ever-improving track conditions.

Indeed, it was Verstappen who set a storming lap time - almost a second quicker than anyone else - to achieve pole, though ultimately it is Leclerc and Sergio Perez that will make up the front row for Sunday's grand prix.

Here's how qualifying unfolded in Spa...

Q1

All of the drivers headed out on intermediate tyres after the session had been delayed 10 minutes, with a break in the weather also allowing for the track to get quicker and quicker as the first part of qualifying went along.

Whilst there was no chance that slicks would be used in Q1, it meant that being out on track last would be crucial in order to progress, whilst also keeping it on the island would be of importance - especially given the length of the lap here in Spa.

Indeed, Daniel Ricciardo fell foul of track limits, meaning his best time was deleted and he will start the race on Sunday in 19th - ahead only of Nico Hulkenberg whose strong qualifying form left him wanting today.

Meanwhile, the two Williams cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, as well as Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo, were the others to drop out at the first stage.

Q2

The track continued to dry in Q2 and by the end of the session we were running on softs, with the battle to ensure you were one of the last cars over the line raging as the track got faster and faster.

Indeed, the times tumbled right at the end, but ultimately we did not get any shocks - though things were certainly close with Max Verstappen in 10th fastest and on the bubble, much to his clear frustration on radio ahead of Q3.

Those that were less fortunate to get through, meanwhile, were Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, and Esteban Ocon, with the latter running wide at turn eleven and having a chat with the barriers, damaging his front wing in the process.

Q3

Q3 ended as it so often does, meanwhile, with Max Verstappen setting the fastest lap and by some margin - over eight tenths of a second to second-fastest Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman is mighty around here - he won from P14 in 2022 - and you have the feeling that his streak of wins will continue on Sunday despite him set to start in P6 for the race given he has had a gearbox change.

Alongside Leclerc on the front row, then, will be the other Red Bull of Perez, who will hope to try and use the RB19's sheer race pace to his advantage, whilst Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz make up the second row.

Oscar Piastri is the man in P5, alongside Verstappen, with him producing a fine lap to outqualify Lando Norris, who will start the race in P7.

Completing the top ten, meanwhile, were George Russell and the Aston Martin cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll...

Provisional Belgian Grand Prix grid

Charles Leclerc

Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz

Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen

Lando Norris

George Russell

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Yuki Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly

Kevin Magnussen

Valtteri Bottas

Esteban Ocon

Alex Albon

Zhou Guanyu

Logan Sargeant

Daniel Ricciardo

Nico Hulkenberg