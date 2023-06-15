Charles Leclerc has revealed Ferrari do not know what was causing his issues in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.

A fortnight ago, the Monegasque was eliminated from Q1 for the Spanish GP and told the press afterwards that he was convinced that something was wrong with his car when it went around left-hand corners - labelling it 'undriveable.'

Indeed, as a precaution and given they had little to lose in terms of grid position via the subsequent penalties, Ferrari opted to change the rear of his car for the Grand Prix, sending it back to Maranello.

Wind forward two weeks, and Leclerc was asked what Ferrari had found, but the Monegasque revealed that actually no issue had been identified:

"We didn't find the cause.

"We need to understand these things and for now, we don't have the reason, so this is a little bit more worrying. That's where we need to push and try to understand the reason of it because obviously, the feeling was really, really bad.

"It is the first time that it happened in my career. I mean, if I look on the left hand corners, that's where I was struggling. I studied straight away after qualifying and we can see that on data that I'm losing six and a half or seven tenths in all the left-hand corners, but there are no real reasons for it yet. I cannot say much more to be honest."

Certainly, a concerning head-scratcher for Leclerc and Ferrari, and he also gave a pretty negative assessment of the season overall so far for the Scuderia:

"I mean, overall, I think all the team is not satisfied with the performance we are showing at the moment on track and it's very far off our expectations at the beginning of the season.

"Looking ahead, we just need to keep pushing, try and bring upgrades as quickly as possible and regularly, which is our aim now to try and close the gap with the guys in front and also close the gap especially in terms of race pace.

"Even though I had struggled a lot in qualifying on Saturday, the Sunday wasn't great either. And if we look, Carlos [Sainz, in the other Ferrari] had a great Saturday but then on Sunday we struggled again with race pace.

"So that's where we are trying to push at the moment. What gives me confidence, though, is that there's a clear direction in where we want to work and improve and this is what makes me believe in the project."