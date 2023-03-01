F1 simulator causes chaos as child 'cries' over who got the last ride on the machine

F1: Child 'cries' after missing out on simulator as man took the last go

Formula One fans will be getting incredibly excited as after what feels an eternity without a race week, it’s finally back. The 20 super star drivers will return to the track for the curtain raising Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hype is building around the return of the sport we all love and one fan has got his taste of the action in a simulator, but he caused controversy and chaos after queuing up for his turn in the hotseat.

It appears that the exhibition charged users £1 to use the simulator and experience a minute and a half of racing time. The queues were understandably long and some punters were left unhappy after missing out before it shut.

One man divides opinion on F1 racing sim

TikTok user ‘rightmiddletoe’ was the last person to get to try the simulator before the 16:55 closing time, but he was put in a tricky predicament when a child behind him found out they were going to miss out on the ride.

After joining late, despite warnings on the sign, the family apparently asked the man if their child could take the final spot of the day in the simulator. He opted against letting the child take the spot he had queued up for.

He made his decision, feeling he had queued up for his turn and would thus take the final slot rather than step aside for the young child who wanted a turn. Obviously, people will feel that it was wrong for him to ruin a child’s day. However, most feel he was in his own right and that he owed nothing to those latecomers behind him.

Video: Man takes the lost go on F1 simulator and makes child cry

Of course, in an ideal world, all those that queued up and wanted their turn on the simulator would get their turn, but hopefully the child and parents learned a valuable lesson from their experiences.

Firstly, arrive on time for things you want to avoid the risk of disappointment, but that’s a normal feeling in life we all suffer from at some point. We just have to learn to deal with it and move on, as horrible as it may feel at the time.

It’s also not fair to expect others to step aside when they’ve done the right thing, waited in line and arrived early enough, you’re not owed anything in this world, let alone from strangers, why should the man sacrifice his turn?