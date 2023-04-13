Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has revealed how the race team helped produce the lightweight bowl needed for an aerial skatepark for a stunt filmed by the company.

Red Bull have produced some incredible marketing pieces over the years, often involving some amazing footage and some very brave people.

Whilst F1 fans will know the team best for their achievements in Grands Prix, Red Bull's involvement stretches a number of different sports - and a number of them are extreme.

Part of that, of course, sees them involved in things like BMX riding and skateboarding and this latest stunt underlines that, with one of their athletes, Kriss Kyle, tearing around a specially-designed skatepark that is high up in the air, suspended from a hot air balloon.

It's clear how much design and engineering went into the skatepark for it to stay airborne without issue and, perhaps unsurprisingly, the F1 team were involved on that front.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner said:

"The thought of riding a BMX bike from a hot air balloon 2000ft in the air, only Red Bull could come up with that.

"All we could do was provide the technology of making a bowl that was light enough and strong enough using Formula 1 composite technologies to enable the stunt to happen.

"I certainly wasn't involved in the idea!"

It just goes to show how light the materials are that F1 teams use, and is another nod to the brilliant design that goes on both at Red Bull and at the other teams.

Red Bull are certainly flying high at the moment in terms of the 2023 Formula 1 season, too, with them currently top of both championships and looking in great shape to defend both their titles from 2022.

They have won all three races so far this season, in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia respectively, and will be looking to make it four in a row at the end of April when the F1 campaign resumes in Azerbaijan.