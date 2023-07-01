Christian Horner bemoaned Sergio Perez's latest set of qualifying struggles with him to start the Austrian GP in 15th place.

The Mexican has been out of form for a number of weeks, with Max Verstappen creating a very big gap to him in the championship and now looking on course to waltz to title number three.

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

Indeed, Perez could not afford any more sub-par results a couple of rounds ago, but instead he has seen both in Canada and Austria that he has been unable to get out of Q2, whilst Monaco and Spain also saw him failing to make the final top ten shootout.

Christian Horner reacts to Sergio Perez's qualifying for Austrian Grand Prix

This time around, more than one track limits infringement left the Red Bull driver seeing his times deleted in Q2 and he was therefore chucked out at that stage, with team boss Christian Horner clearly frustrated given the pace that the Red Bull RB19 has:

"He had the pace, he had a car that was easily capable of being on the first or second row, he was matching Max's times... stay in the white lines," Horner said to Sky Sports F1.

"Strike one, strike two... Checo, just stay in the white lines, strike three and that was it.

"Hugely frustrating because he could have done it, he could have been there. It is fantastic to have got the pole but it feels incomplete.

"It [the instruction to stay within the lines] was crystal clear. It is hugely frustrating because we know he can do it.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

"He did a 1:04.9 on that lap, 0.03s off Max. He could have been four-tenths slower and still been in. In Q2, that is not the time to be doing it."

Perez up against it for Sunday's race

Perez sounded his frustration at the track limits ruling but ultimately there's nothing he can do now except try and have a good Sprint Saturday and then aim to make up ground during Sunday's race.

He obviously has a car quick enough to make up ground and score decent points but with his team-mate yet again on pole it looks quite likely that he is going to see that points deficit in the championship grow.

With four races over the next five weekends before the summer break, Perez needs to go into the shutdown with momentum but, right now, his qualifying issues are really hampering him.