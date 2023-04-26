F1 has confirmed the changes that are to be made for Sprint weekends, starting this weekend with the first of the year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

One of the key headlines to come out of the paddock over the course of the Australian Grand Prix at the start of April was that Sprint changes were being considered and, indeed, the touted changes to the weekend's structure have now been confirmed.

Friday will see an FP1 session followed by qualifying, and this session will now set the grid for the GP on Sunday, rather than the grid for the Sprint on Saturday.

Indeed, Saturday will now see the FP2 session dropped for a further qualifying round, which will set the Sprint grid for the third-distance race later on in the day.

Dubbed the Sprint Shootout, Q1 will be 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes and Q3 8 minutes long respectively. Each will be separated by 7-minute breaks and new tyres are mandatory for each phase, with mediums for Q1 and Q2, and softs for Q3.

It makes Saturday's running now independent of the rest of the weekend's schedule, whereas before the result of the Sprint on Saturday would have set the grid for Sunday's main event.

That change will likely be popular among the teams, as it removes an element of jeopardy from the Sprint, as before a crash or a retirement during Saturday's race would then impede Sunday's chances despite a potentially positive qualifying earlier in the weekend.

It also means we have just one practice session over the course of the entire weekend in Baku, and it'll be fascinating to see how the teams and drivers go about accruing all the data they need for the rest of the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday consisting only of sessions that 'matter', for want of a better word.

The revised format has the approval of the teams and key stakeholders, and so now we'll just wait and see how it impacts the weekend's viewing.

What is F1 Sprint?

F1 Sprint was introduced in 2021 as a way of the sport looking to bring more 'meaningful action' to a Grand Prix weekend.

It has been tweaked several times since its arrival to the sport, with extra points-paying places brought in and things like who technically gets awarded pole for the stats books also changing.

It's a format that is still clearly being worked on as we head towards the beginning of its third year in F1, and it'll be interesting to see how it is received by the fans.