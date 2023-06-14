Behind the scenes of every F1 team, each relies on a well-established headquarters to orchestrate their operations, design groundbreaking cars, and strategise their races.

This in mind, here we are delving into the location of the headquarters for each of the 10 current Formula One teams, and exploring the innovative facilities that serve as the hubs for everything they do in the sport.

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing has its headquarters in Milton Keynes, England, which is known as the Red Bull Technology Campus. This expansive site encompasses the team's factory and design areas, and was once home to predeccessors Stewart Grand Prix and Jaguar Racing.

The Red Bull Technology Campus showcases the team's dedication to pushing boundaries and thinking outside the box, resulting in their impressive success on the Formula One grid, with them also in recent years striving to produce their own power units in house.

Mercedes

The Mercedes team is based in Brackley, England. Their headquarters serves as a hub for design, engineering, and production, and in recent years it has produced some of the most dominant cars in F1 history - as well as being home to the likes of Brawn GP in the past.

Near by Brixworth is home to Mercedes' renowned power unit factory, meanwhile. The HPP (High Performance Powertrains) Technology Centre boasts cutting-edge facilities, enabling the team to produce some of the best engines in the sport - with them being the top force for much of the turbo hybrid era.

Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari's HQ is located in Maranello, Italy, and it is an iconic complex steeped in racing history. The Ferrari headquarters houses the team's manufacturing, design, and development departments, serving as the beating heart of their Formula One endeavours. The facility combines tradition and innovation, with plenty of cues to their storied motorsport past all over the place.

It is arguably the most evocative of all the HQs in F1, given the Prancing Horse has been in the sport since the very beginning of the championship back in 1950.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin's headquarters is situated in Silverstone, England - right over the road from the iconic Grand Prix circuit. Nestled in the heart of British motorsport, their recently built facility serves as a vibrant, brand new centre for car production, design, and testing, and the ambition they are showing with their new HQ fits in with what they are doing on the track. With a rich heritage in Formula One, the area was once home to predecessors Jordan among others, it's a great place to base your F1 team.

Alpine

Alpine's headquarters is based in Enstone, England. Their base has a storied history in Formula One, having previously served as the headquarters for the Benetton and Renault F1 teams - and you can see nods to that with iconic old cars in the building and trophies from the successes of former drivers like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. The facility houses the team's design and manufacturing departments, whilst the engine side of the team is based in Viry-Châtillon, France.

McLaren

McLaren are based at the McLaren Technology Centre, located in Woking, England. Renowned for its striking architecture, this futuristic-looking facility combines workspace, research laboratories, and an upcoming new wind tunnel. The McLaren Technology Centre exemplifies the team's commitment to excellence, but also has plenty of nods to its past - with trophies and old cars from yesteryear dotted around the building.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri operate out of Faenza, Italy, with their headquarters known as the Scuderia AlphaTauri Factory. This purpose-built facility houses the team's design, manufacturing, and engineering departments, and used to be home to the Minardi team - who AlphaTauri were before Red Bull bought them. The town of Faenza is a stone's throw from the Imola circuit, making that their home race.

Alfa Romeo

The headquarters of Alfa Romeo is based in Hinwil, Switzerland. Situated amidst the picturesque Swiss countryside, the Hinwil facility accommodates the team's administrative offices, manufacturing facilities, and wind tunnel. With a rich motorsport heritage, the area has been home to the Sauber operation for many years, with them carrying the Alfa Romeo name for the final time in 2023.

Haas

The Haas headquarters is located in Kannapolis, North Carolina, United States but they also have a UK base in 'motorsport valley,' where a number of the teams are located. Their Banbury site houses many of their operations functions – including Logistics, Electrical Engineering, Vehicle Performance and Programme Management, as well as Race Team Support and the Communications Department.

They also have a base in Maranello, meanwhile, given their use of Ferrari power.

Williams

Williams, named after founder Sir Frank Williams, have their headquarters in Grove, England. The Williams headquarters is home to the team's design and engineering departments, and also houses a number of their old cars which were so successful in the sport at the hands of the likes of Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill.

The headquarters of the 10 current Formula One teams serve as the nerve centres of their respective operations, combining technological prowess, rich histories, and innovative facilities. From the iconic Maranello home of Ferrari to the futuristic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, each team's headquarters plays a pivotal role in shaping their success on the racetrack.

As the teams continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in motorsport, these headquarters will remain essential pillars of their quest for victory in the fast-paced world of F1.