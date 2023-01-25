F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and, thus, over the years it has attracted the very best automotive manufacturers and teams to compete for both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles.

Which teams have been the most successful in the history of the sport, though? That's what we're looking at here.

Though F1 began in 1950, the first Constructors' championship title wasn't awarded until 1958, with Vanwall taking the crown thanks to the efforts of drivers Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks.

There have been over 170 Constructor entries in F1, meanwhile, since the 50s and some have had much more success than others - but who are the most successful teams in the history of F1? We run through them now...

Which F1 constructors have the most championships?

For this top 10 list, we're looking at most Constructors' championship wins and, in the instance that two teams have the same amount of titles, the team with the most Drivers' championship victories will get the nod. Any further tie is then decided on race victories (stats used via Autosport.)

10th - Benetton - 1 Constructors' title and 2 Drivers' titles

Vanwall, BRM, Matra and Brawn all won one Constructors' title, with the latter three also winning a Drivers' championship, but both Benetton and Tyrrell edge them out with one Constructors' title and two Drivers' titles.

To pick between these two, we've used Benetton's 27 victories to Tyrrell's 23, meaning they secure 10th place.

9th - Cooper - 2 Constructors' titles and 2 Drivers' titles

Cooper earned their championship wins in 1959 and 1960, with them taking both titles on both occasions.

Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, Bruce McLaren and John Surtees were among some of the most notable drivers to have competed for the team, and they won 16 races from the 129 they entered in the early years of F1.

8th - Renault - 2 Constructors' titles and 2 Drivers' titles

Renault actually purchased Benetton in the early 00s and ran as a Renault works team from 2002, with them also achieving good success.

They also earned 2 Constructors' titles as well as 2 Drivers' titles in the mid-00s, as Fernando Alonso brought an end to Michael Schumacher and Ferrari's era of dominance in 2005, before following up with another crown in 2006.

They pip Cooper into 8th thanks to recording more race victories.

7th - Brabham - 2 Constructors' titles and 4 Drivers' titles

Brabham also have 2 Constructors' titles but they edge out Renault with them winning 4 Drivers' titles over the years as well.

Carrying the name of multiple world champion Jack Brabham, the likes of Graham Hill and Niki Lauda also drove for the team whilst it was owned in the 70s and 80s by a certain Bernie Ecclestone - wonder what happened to him!

6th - Red Bull - 5 Constructors' titles and 6 Drivers' titles

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull are one of the most dominant teams in modern history, with them achieving huge success since their first race back in 2005, after purchasing a floundering Jaguar team.

They won four straight championships in both the Constructors' and Drivers' standings between 2010 and 2013 with Sebastian Vettel earning four crowns, whilst Max Verstappen's two championship wins in 2021 and 2022 also came with a return to glory for the team in terms of the Constructors' last season.

5th - Lotus - 7 Constructors' titles and 6 Drivers' titles

Lotus are one of the iconic F1 names, though it has been a while since we've even seen it on the grid and we may well never see it return.

Some of the Lotus cars from the past will go down as some of the most eye-catching and good-looking to have ever raced in F1, with their success coming in the 60s and 70s with the likes of Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Mario Andretti representing the team over the years.

Led by Colin Chapman, Lotus remains one of the most successful teams in the history of F1 to this day.

4th - Mercedes - 8 Constructors' titles and 9 Drivers' titles

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 15: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Mercedes' huge success and dominance in the turbo-hybrid era leaves them in the top four and very close to second place in this ranking - something they'll hope to get to in the near future.

A run of eight straight world titles between 2014 and 2021 has motored them up this list, whilst they've also earned 9 world titles - seven in the turbo-hybrid era and another two in the 1950s.

Lewis Hamilton has been a key component in all that success, with six of his seven world championships earned with the team.

3rd - McLaren - 8 Constructors' titles and 12 Drivers' title

It's been a while since McLaren last tasted championship glory, but they've certainly had their fair share of success over the years.

Their list of famous drivers to have represented them is about as good as it can get, with Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, James Hunt, Mika Hakkinen and many others competing for the team.

They actually have the second-most Drivers' titles on this list, too, but with 8 Constructors' crowns they are third here.

2nd - Williams - 9 Constructors' titles and 7 Drivers' titles

Williams are another team to have not tasted success for a while, but when they were at their best few could stop them.

They had massive success in the 90s in particular, with Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all driving for the team, and winning, in that period.

They might be down the wrong end of the field at the moment but their motorsport pedigree stacks up against any other team on the grid, and hopefully they can get back to the front in the future.

1st - Ferrari - 16 Constructors' titles and 15 Drivers' titles

F1's most iconic and oldest surviving team, the Scuderia is also the sport's most successful with 16 Constructors' crowns and 15 Drivers' titles.

Their first Constructor win came in 1961 and their most recent came in 2008, with them earning six straight Constructors' titles in a row between 1999 and 2004 as Michael Schumacher and co. swept all before them - the German would win the Drivers' championship five times during that period.

They are simply the biggest team on the grid in terms of stature and history, and a return to championship-winning ways is what everyone connected with the team craves.

Which constructor has the most F1 race wins overall?

We've looked at titles, which is what matters most in F1, but what about the teams with the most Grand Prix victories? The table below shows it's Ferrari once again out in front but ahead of McLaren instead of Williams, whilst Mercedes are also in front of the Grove team:

Position Team Total Race Wins 1 Ferrari 242 2 McLaren 183 3 Mercedes 125 4 Williams 114 5 Red Bull 100 6 Lotus 79 = 7 Brabham, Renault 35 9 Benetton 27 10 Tyrrell 23

