Daniel Ricciardo has given some thoughts on his running at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with him back in the F1 fold with AlphaTauri.

The Australian has kicked off his first F1 weekend of 2023, with him driving in FP1 and FP2 having made his return to the sport on Friday.

Certainly, he is a welcome presence on the grid and a popular figure, but the real business of performing out on track is about to begin with qualifying taking place later on this afternoon at the Hungaroring.

It'll be fascinating to see how he does, especially after practice on Friday was a little up in the air, thanks to rain in FP1 and varied run plans across the day thanks to the Alternative Tyre Allocation system in place this weekend.

Indeed, few conclusions could really be drawn from Friday's running, and the Australian will just have been pleased to have had a clean enough start to this weekend, as he dials himself back in.

Speaking after FP2, Ricciardo had this to say, as he reflected on a day that saw him finish in 14th in both sessions - though he got four times the amount of running in during the second session compared to the first:

“I think the position isn't too relevant at the moment.

"Today was more about feeling where I'm at with the car. Obviously, there's a lot of outside attention, but as soon as I put the helmet on and got in the car, it felt familiar, like I had never left. Obviously, this morning we didn’t get anything except one lap in the dry, but this afternoon, the car felt ok and not too bad.

"I felt comfortable quite quickly and started to feel the limit of the car. Tomorrow I’ll get a bit more out of me, and there’s for sure some things about the car that we can improve on. We’ll do a bit of work tonight, but nothing crazy. Right now, I’m optimistic. Yuki had a good day, so if we put it all together tomorrow, we can do ok.”

FP3 kicks off in a matter of moments this afternoon, before qualifying takes place at 4pm local time, or 3pm UK.

The Aussie will be looking forward to that session later in the afternoon, too, as it'll give him a proper idea of just where the AlphaTauri car is in terms of the rest of the field, and indeed where he is after a half season away from the sport.

He is a race winner but in recent years he has had difficult time in F1, and many will hope this is the start of something positive.

Expectations need to be managed given the time he has had away from the sport, though, and with the fact that he is driving one of the slowest cars on the grid, but in some ways that might help him as no one will be expecting him to tear the place up instantly.

Time will soon tell what unfolds.