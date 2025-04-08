With Liam Lawson already losing his spot at Red Bull just two races into the 2025 Formula 1 season, another driver could soon be on the chopping block.

Only three races into the latest F1 season and there have been plenty of talking points which have encouraged widespread debates among fans online. As the chequered flag waved at Suzuka, reigning champion Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Japanese Grand Prix after successfully fending off the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. With the former only having a one-point lead over the 'Flying Dutchman', all eyes will be on the Bahrain GP this weekend to see which driver will come out on top.

Apart from Lewis Hamilton's shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, there was significant churn across the teams as the start of the season saw six rookies make the step-up to F1. Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto all managed to secure a permanent spot on the F1 grid, despite the latter never actually participating in an F1 session.

Liam Lawson First Driver to Lose Seat in 2025

The New Zealander was demoted after the second race of the season