The 2025 Formula One season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend, and the betting odds make for some interesting reading, especially in the Drivers' Championship market.

McLaren took home the Constructors' Championship last season following a closely contested battle with Ferrari that went down to the final day. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren driver Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship to win his fourth straight world title. Looking ahead to this season, McLaren are the bookmaker's favourites to retain their Constructors' Championship at odds of 1/1. Ferrari, who added seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their driver line-up this season, are second favourites at 5/4.

Red Bull will be hoping to perform better than last season in the Constructors' Championship, having replaced the under-performing Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 season. They round out the bookmaker's top three with odds at 5/1. The next team back are Mercedes at a whopping 14/1.

Max Verstappen NOT Drivers' Championship Favourite

The Dutchman is currently second-favourite with SkyBet