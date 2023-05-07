Several F1 drivers have given their views about the pre-race presentation that was introduced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The first race of three in the US this season, the Miami GP came with the usual mix of American glitz and celebrities all wanting to take in a slice of racing action.

Indeed, it was another hectic grid ahead of the race here in Florida on Sunday afternoon, and the pre-race build-up was extended as Will.I.Am conducted an orchestra playing music to welcome the drivers as part of a pre-race presentation:

F1 say that the pre-race show will not be at every GP this year, and will instead be ahead of select races, and it remains to be seen where else has the presentation.

It received mixed reviews from drivers, though, with some citing that it left them in their race overalls for a considerable amount of time, leaving them to get very warm in the sun, and also unable to get into their mental zone ahead of an intense race.

"We spoke about it as drivers on Friday night," said George Russell.

"Everyone has different personalities and I guess it's the American way of doing sport. Personally it's not for me, that's my personal opinion, because I'm here to race. I'm not here for the show but I guess we have to roll with it.

"It's distracting because we were on the grid for half an hour in our overalls in the sun and I don't think there's any sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business that all the cameras are on you to make a bit of a show. I can appreciate it's the entertainment world, and we're open to changes, but we wouldn't want to see it every weekend.

"The thing I love every race is the national anthem, it pumps you up and it's respectful to the country you're racing in, but [I have] mixed feelings towards the additional show."

Pierre Gasly added:

"[It] was too long. [There was] not enough time to jump into the car and I feel like sometimes you need to be in a bubble in the car. It was good to try but I'm sure we're going to have some tweaks for next time."

Lando Norris was particularly critical, meanwhile:

"It’s tough. None of the drivers like it, but it’s not for us at the end of the day.

"We do a lot of things. [It's] probably the only sport where we’re so close to the fans, we do so much publicity for the fans. As drivers we all just want to sit down and focus on what we need to focus on and not do so much TV and everything. It's a business at the end of the day, so it’s what we’ve got to do. Adding more and more stuff like this, no driver likes it.

"We’ve said you can’t just keep putting things in and making us do more and more. There’s not one other sport where you do this. We do so much. There’s a limit to how much we should do. We’re here to focus on doing the job and not just be in front of a camera all day."

In the post-race press conference, the feeling was similar among top three Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Fernando Alonso:

"I did have enough preparation before to speak to my engineers before the race, but it's a personality thing, some people like to be more in the spotlight, some people don't," said race-winner Verstappen.

"For me today what they did today is not necessary, I prefer to just talk to my engineers and walk to my car, put my helmet on and drive, but of course I understand the entertainment value. I just hope we don't have that every single time."

Second-placed man Sergio Perez added:

"As long as we don't do it on too many occasions it's nice to do it once for the crowd, but we have to be respectful of the drivers - it's minutes before the race starts. As long as it doesn't happen too often it's okay."

Finally, Fernando Alonso said:

"I'm not a big fan of this kind of thing just before the race, if we have to do it then we have to remove some of the other stuff we're doing like the drivers' parade.

"If we have to do it we have to do it everywhere because the Miami fans aren't better than in Italy, or Spain, or Japan - we need to make everyone have the same show before the race."

One driver who was distinctly positive about the show, though, was Lewis Hamilton.

Not what you'd call a shrinking violet, the seven-time champion was in his element:

"I think it’s cool that the sport is continuously growing and evolving and they’re not just doing the same thing they’ve done in the past. They’re trying new things, they’re trying to improve the show always, and I’m in full support of it.

"Jeez, I grew up listening to LL Cool J, and LL Cool J was there. That’s cool. You look over, you’ve got Will.I.Am who’s an incredible artist. You’ve got Serena [Williams] and Venus [Williams] standing there. I thought it was cool."

As mentioned, the pre-race parade will not be before every Grand Prix and, with the drivers' views in mind, it remains to be seen what tweaks could be made for the next installment.