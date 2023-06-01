A number of F1 drivers have given their thoughts on rumours suggesting that Madrid could replace Barcelona as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix in the future.

The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya has hosted the Spanish GP since the early 90s and has a contract with F1 to host the race until the 2026 season.

After that, though, it remains to be seen if it will stay on the calendar with rumours earlier this year that Madrid and another street track could be credible new destination for the event.

It was one of the topics going into this year's edition in Catalonia, then, and several drivers have had their say on it:

"I like the race here," said Valtteri Bottas.

"It's probably not the easiest track to overtake but it's a nice traditional race with a good atmosphere and the track is nice to drive especially with the new layout, but at the same time if they come up with something better in Madrid than yeah sure [we'll try it.]

"But it's not like we're going to say anything - we go where F1 goes and we race there.

"I do prefer the old school tracks, for example. Suzuka is my favourite track. So I would always go for the traditional type of tracks, just because normally the joy you get from driving and the feeling and the rhythm is quite different [to street tracks.] That's my opinion, which I don't think is going to make a difference!"

Fernando Alonso said:

"I really don't know what the plans are and it is going to be Formula One's decision if Madrid is in contention or not. I would be happy to race in Barcelona, I would be happy to race in Madrid.

"On street circuits it's good to have a few but there not many. I think when you come to a traditional circuit it is also nice to have a consistent track from Friday to Sunday, with not much track evolution and this kind of thing.

"I think at the end of the day it is up to the region and if they are happy to host the race or not. Barcelona has been up and down. Sometimes they are positive about hosting the race, sometimes they don't want the race. So, if you don't want the race, it is very easy then because some other region will love to have it."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had this to say meanwhile:

“I don’t think I would want to lose Barcelona. I do think it’s really important we keep some of the classic circuits, at least the ones that provide great racing.

"There’s a lot of pretty great, original circuits that we should keep – maybe some that don’t provide the greatest of racing, switch those out.

“I just think about the heritage of the sport, we’ve got to make sure we hold on to that, knowing the pillars of what this sport is.”