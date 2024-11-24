Formula 1 drivers appeared to have one clear takeaway from the recent race week in Las Vegas — the city stunk of weed, and they could even smell it while they were in their vehicles.

Marijuana is legal for medical and recreational use in Nevada, though restrictions are in place so that only adults over the age of 21 years old can possess up to 2.5 ounces of the flower. Only licensed dispensaries can sell marijuana, or marijuana products like edibles, drinks, and wax.

Though weed consumption can only take place in marijuana lounges, or on private property, as public use is prohibited — including on public streets. Regardless, it is not uncommon in Las Vegas to smell weed when walking the famous Strip.

And Formula 1 drivers like Franco Colapinto of Williams, Max Verstappen of Red Bull, and Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, couldn't help but notice the smell through practice, qualification, and race day.

Formula 1 Drivers Complained And Made Jokes About Weed in Las Vegas

'The amount of it is incredible,' one racer said

Close

Two of the drivers made jokes about the prevalence of weed in Las Vegas. "Yes, there was a smell of weed," said Colapinto, according to ESPN. "If they dope [test] the drivers now, I think we'll all test positive. When we all test positive, there will be a mess."

Verstappen also noticed it. "I was quite high in the car," he joked.

In a somewhat more serious note, he said:

"It's not ideal because you can also smell it while driving, and it's quite extreme."

Perez added: "I'm tired of it already. The amount is incredible."

Verstappen Clinched The Title in Las Vegas

Dutch driver said it's 'incredible' to win a fourth F1 championship

Though George Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in second, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. in third, it was Verstappen who left as a four-time F1 champion as he finished ahead of Lando Norris, and had won enough points to take home the trophy.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 25/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 403 2. Lando Norris McLaren 340 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 319 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 268 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 259

"It's been a long season," said Verstappen, according to a different ESPN article. "It started off amazingly, we were cruising, and then we had a tough run, but we kept it together.

"At 17, I was just happy to be here and learn and never thought of this. To stand here now as a four-time champion is just incredible."

"It's been so competitive this time," he added. "A really challenging season and challenging for me as a person too at times. It has taught me a lot and we've handled it well as a team. A special season. A beautiful season."