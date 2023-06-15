Esteban Ocon was in a positive mood speaking to the press ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, as Alpine look to earn another double points finish.

The team in blue and pink have had a very positive few weeks in F1, with the highlight of course being the podium that Ocon scored at the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May, following on from a fine qualifying session that saw him on provisional pole at one point.

After a frustrating start to the campaign, then, it looks as though things are starting to come together for the team and Ocon is feeling the momentum, as we head into a race that saw him finish in sixth last year.

Speaking ahead of the weekend here in Montréal, Ocon reflected on last season's result and also how discussed how he was feeling about their prospects over the coming days:

"I think we had a very good car last year here. It was one of the weekends that we scored great points," the Frenchman said.

"Obviously qualifying was very good as a team for us as well as the race so I mean, I'm not going to say it's going to be easy to perform here, but recently we've been improving massively over one lap and we've been up there fighting for top fives and we have a few more things on the cars that should bring the performance up.

"We still have to focus on race pace and figure out why we are not as competitive on Sundays as we are on Saturdays but all in all it's going in the right direction with what we're doing and it's a good moment for us.

"We are having a good time at the moment definitely and we are all happy that we are in this position so far. We are moving forward and that's very important."

Alpine are one of just two teams in F1 to have seen both cars score points in the last three races, with Mercedes the other to have done so.

That is certainly positive after a run of difficult weekends, with the most high profile being in Australia with a late double DNF.

A corner may well have been turned by the team, then, and they'll be looking to improve their race pace further to really start regularly mixing it with the gaggle of cars just behind Red Bull.