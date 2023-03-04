Nyck de Vries gets his long-awaited shot as a full-time F1 driver this season as he competes for AlphaTauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

The Dutchman has been on the periphery of the top table of motorsport for a few years, having won the F2 title and the Formula E championship in recent seasons.

After a fine performance standing in for Alex Albon at the Italian Grand Prix in the Williams last year, then, De Vries has finally been given the opportunity to show what he can do in a full-time seat.

For F2 commentator and racing driver Alex Brundle, it’s not a moment too soon for the Dutchman either, with him telling Give Me Sport:

“Nyck's a pro. It's weird for me seeing Nyck in a Formula 1 car because it's probably only a year since we were bumping wheels in LMP2 in the World Endurance Championship.

“I think he's an interesting one because he's a driver that really deserved a run in a Formula 1 car the first time round. It's not like he's gone away and developed and then made the grade and come back. I think it was more circumstantial that he didn't get a run in a Formula 1 car the first time round.

“The extra experience he's had can only benefit him I think. I think he'll be a really strong competitor throughout this year.

“In a sports car he has always been spectacular because weight benefits you and he's a very light driver indeed. That has always added to the fact he's been extremely talented and very quick. He’s more than capable of delivering performances. Is he a Pierre Gasly for them? Maybe, let's find out.”

De Vries will join the other 19 F1 drivers at the first Grand Prix of the season this weekend in Bahrain, as a record-breaking 23-race long calendar gets underway.

