Highlights Max Verstappen secures his ninth consecutive win in F1, matching Sebastian Vettel's record, overcoming challenges and treacherous conditions.

The Dutch Grand Prix provided thrilling drama and excitement.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso show their skill and experience with impressive drives, while Pierre Gasly earns a fine podium finish.

F1 returned from its summer break in fine fashion with a thrilling, variable, Dutch Grand Prix playing out at Zandvoort.

The sport may well have had criticisms levelled at it that it is boring this year, given the dominance of Max Verstappen, but this weekend has helped remind us of the positives to be had in this 2023 season - even if the Flying Dutchman did indeed win again...

Another record, in fact, has been matched by Max but he had to earn it the hard way, overcoming an early challenge from Sergio Perez and treacherous conditions, particularly towards the end of the race, to make it nine wins in a row in F1 - something only Sebastian Vettel has done before in the history of the sport.

Vettel did it to close out a fourth and final world title back in 2013, also for Red Bull, and Max's streak is leading him to a third world crown at a canter this year, but this race provided gripping drama and excitement rather than some of the processions we have seen at times in 2023.

Qualifying, in fairness, also helped provide some intrigue for today with six different teams in the first six positions on the grid - underlining how close things are behind Max in that Red Bull.

Indeed, seeing Alex Albon's Williams in P4, and Logan Sargeant's sister car in P10 for lights out, served as a reminder that this year, on any weekend, any number of teams can surprise and compete towards the front.

The race itself, meanwhile, had jeopardy and exhilaration by the bucket load, with the drivers taking off on slick tyres as the rain started to fall just before they got underway - perfect timing you might think.

Indeed, some drivers dived straight in for intermediates, whilst others tried to brave the conditions on their dry rubber, with most eventually bailing on the plan to hold out.

We saw great recovery drives from the likes of Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' decision not to pit, and then to pit too late at the start, not stopping him from rising to P6 - he and the team deserve huge credit for sticking at it and eventually getting a solid result.

The Briton's experience shone, as did that of Fernando Alonso as the wily double world champion carved his way forwards at lights out - citing how he'd found, by accident, that going on the inside of turn 3 - not the typical racing line through there - in Friday practice would give more grip in the wet, and that led him to overtaking both Albon and George Russell in the early stages.

Come the restart with a handful of laps to go he was second and tempted to make a run at Max, exploring all of the track to try and find an advantage and, though he ultimately could not break through to take victory, he said post-race he felt as though he was operating at 100% today.

Pierre Gasly, too, also deserves a big mention.

He was regularly fighting over the course of the race after making good progress early on thanks to a move to intermediate tyres soon after the first spell of rain began, and on merit he beat the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz - a nod to the Alpine's decent race pace when it all comes together - whilst he kept Sergio Perez within five seconds in the final stages of the GP to take advantage of a time penalty that demoted the Mexican to fourth.

A familiar result right at the front, then, but a feeling within that reminds you why we enjoy this sport so much.

F1 was at its chaotic best today - let's hope for more of the same at Monza.