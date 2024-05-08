Highlights Fans have been criticising the 'elitist' food prices at the Miami Grand Prix, with $400 caviar and $280 lobster rolls sparking outrage on social media.

Hard Rock Stadium CEO has defended the prices, however, saying they cater to varying income levels, offering a $150 campus pass with affordable dining options.

A Reddit thread has since shown more affordable Cuban-style food at the race, with some comparing inflated prices to those at NFL or MLB games.

Racegoers exposed the shocking food prices at the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, with Formula 1 fans worldwide criticising the ‘elitist’ pricing of the event.

Last weekend’s race at the Hard Rock Stadium saw Lando Norris beat season frontrunner Max Verstappen, with over seven seconds separating first and second place. The event marked the Brit’s first ever Formula 1 win after five years and 110 races.

Despite the excitement of the race itself, fans were taken aback by the extortionate food prices at the event. Photos of menus from the Hard Rock Beach Club were posted to social media, with a fruit platter costing $190, lobster rolls $280, and caviar costing a staggering $400. It was just last year that F1 was criticised for its elitist food menu and staggering prices at the Miami Grand Prix, and it seems that not much has changed.

Food Prices at the Miami GP

This sparked debate among fans, with some highlighting that these prices are expected due to the scale and importance of the event and the expensive nature of the sport. However, other fans have pointed out that other Grand Prix menus this season have not come close to the Miami GP’s pricing.

Related Miami Grand Prix Food Prices The cost of food at the Miami Grand Prix has gone viral after an image was posted online of the menu.

Hard Rock Stadium Respond to Miami GP Food Prices

After uproar on social media, Hard Rock Stadium president and CEO Tom Garfinkel came out and defended the food prices, saying that the menus at the race were posted ‘without context.’ He claims that the prices reflected the varied levels of disposable income attendees have, considering they range from normal fans to A-listers.

“Somebody sent out a tweet the other day that showed a lobster roll was $280, and they sent it out without comment. And the context that wasn’t included is that it was for a suite… it was a lobster roll, for probably 10 people, for $280.”

Close

Garfinkel also went on to point out that this year fans were able to access an affordable three-day campus pass, costing $150, with varied viewing spots around the stadium.

“I think it was really fun to see, probably for the first time in three years, the 300 level of the stadium was almost half full [with] campus pass holders,” he said.

Menu at Miami GP Food Price Maine Lobster Rolls $280 Yellowfin Tuna Poke $170 U-5 Chilled Prawn $290 Fruit Refresher $190 Caviar $400 Steamed Buns $120 F1 Platter $290 Crispy Wing Board $190 Carne Asada Nachos $180

“So, there are options that are less expensive, and there's a lot of them all over the campus. And then there's some options that are more expensive, and then there's some options that are really expensive because Mario Carbone is there making your vodka rigatoni, and it's going to cost a lot of money.

“We're just trying to provide options across that spectrum and sometimes people are going to point one thing out and say ‘that's really expensive’ without providing the context that it's actually a lobster roll for a suite for 10 people, right? So, there are inexpensive options as well as that, which is important to us."

Fan Shares $20 Worth of Food at Miami GP

Fans have even started a Reddit thread showing what else was available at the race, highlighting that there were more affordable options. The GP seemed to be selling Cuban-style food, ranging from $15-$25. Some pointed out that these prices were not dissimilar to what you pay at NFL or MLB games, and that inflated food prices are standard for sporting events.