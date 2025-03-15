This weekend sees the newest season of Formula 1 begin in Melbourne, Australia. The highly anticipated curtain-raiser of the new season saw a long-awaited return to Albert Park after six years, with the season opener being held at the Bahrain International Circuit following the COVID-19 pandemic. Anticipation for Sunday's race is building and this morning's qualifying brought with it several twists and turns.

One particular moment which has split opinion among racing fans is the actions of Red Bull's Max Verstappen towards Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. There is history between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the two long-term rivals having several intense battles over the years. Hamilton has been critical of his rival's driving style in the past and has even claimed that his long-term rival is dangerous.

Famously in 2021, the two's rivalry hit boiling point as they clashed following Hamilton's claims that he was brake-tested by Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Outraged by the incident, the Brit went on a rant following the race, criticising his opponent's driving style, saying: “I’ve raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years. There’s a few at the top which are over the limit. Rules kinda don’t apply, or they don’t think of the rules. He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collisions on so many occasions with the guy.”