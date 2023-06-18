Fernando Alonso gave a positive sounding verdict on the upgrades Aston Martin have brought to their car this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix after qualifying.

The Spaniard will start on the front row this afternoon in Montréal and will be looking to give Max Verstappen as hard a fight as possible in the opening laps - though after that he might be more concerned with trying to keep the Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind him at bay.

The challenge for Aston, and the rest of the field, is to reel in Red Bull and the Silverstone-based team have some upgrades on the AMR23 this weekend, including some reprofiled sidepods, with a view to improving performance.

Fernando Alonso discusses Aston Martin upgrades

That all in mind, Alonso gave an early positive verdict on the tweaks:

"I think on the new parts, [it's] early days and still under evaluation, and I think we still need to optimise a little bit the set-up of the car now with the new package, which is what we found [on Friday], so I think in Austria or Silverstone we will extract the maximum of it," he began.

"Yesterday was too short an FP2. But [I'm] happy, the new parts were good and delivering what we were expecting. So that's another very good sign."

READ MORE: George Russell reveals hilarious Daniel Ricciardo antics during FP2 session in Canada

Looking ahead to the race, meanwhile, Alonso had this to say:

"Let's see tomorrow in a dry race if we can challenge Max a little bit. I don't think that we are at that level, that's for sure, but instead of being 20 seconds behind or 30 seconds behind, hopefully we are a little bit closer."

READ MORE: Esteban Ocon reveals details of Jeremy Clarkson visit as presenter makes good on F1 bet

Another podium possible for Alonso in Canada

As for the race itself, Alonso starts on the front row in P2 alongside Verstappen - as he did last year when he was with Alpine - after a grid place penalty was handed to Nico Hulkenberg for a red flag infringement.

How long the Spaniard can remain close to the Dutchman on the track this afternoon remains to be seen, of course, but there seems at least a good chance that he will secure second place - though the Mercedes cars behind him will be looking to have a good scrap.