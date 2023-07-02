Ferrari will look to end Red Bull's streak of wins this afternoon at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in P2 and P3 as Max Verstappen goes from pole.

With Sergio Perez down the pecking order for lights out, Ferrari have a chance of swarming the Red Bull of Verstappen at the start, and they will then try and make any advantage last for the ensuing 71 laps.

It will be difficult, of course, given the strength Red Bull have and the question marks that remain over Ferrari's race pace but, after a positive showing in terms of that last time out in Canada, the hope will be the Scuderia might be able to give Verstappen a headache or two this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the race, here's what Ferrari's key players have had to say:

Charles Leclerc:

"It feels good to finally have a clean qualifying again and to be back on the front row. The feeling from the car has been a bit better in the last three races and then in Q1 and Q2, it was all about building up to that lap in Q3 and I managed to put everything into that last lap and got very close to Max.

"We hadn’t expected to be that close to the Red Bull so it’s a good step forward and I would like to thank everyone back at the factory for all the work they have done in the last few weeks in order to bring an update package at Spielberg, earlier than planned. It’s really impressive and helped us to perform well.

"We need to focus on consistency and we will see on Sunday if we have the same race pace as in Montreal."

Carlos Sainz:

"Overall [qualifying] was a positive day for me and the team, as we will be starting P2 and P3 on Sunday. The car felt strong all day and I was fast from the very beginning, which is always a positive sign. We don’t really know how our pace compares to the others, but I’m really looking forward to racing."

Frederic Vasseur:

"As expected, qualifying was frenetic. Congratulations to Charles and Carlos who made no mistakes and always respected the track limits, performing competitively from start to finish. Of course, the 48 thousandths gap to pole hurts a bit, but we have to look at the positives, of which there are quite a few.

"In the race in Montreal, we made a good step forward and we are looking to confirm that here. We had some updates here to evaluate on track and of course, being a Sprint weekend meant there was less free practice time to do that, with just one session. But Charles and Carlos both felt the benefit and I want to thank everyone back in Maranello who worked night and day to have these new parts ready in time for this weekend."