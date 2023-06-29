Former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes that Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris would be good enough to challenge Max Verstappen if they were in the right cars.

Verstappen is running away with things at the top of the championship table this year, and it looks as though he is going to make it three world championships in a row come the end of this campaign.

He's obviously enjoying huge success, then, and recently Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko claimed that only Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso would be able to compete with Max if all other things were equal in terms of the cars they use.

Leclerc and Norris fast enough to challenge Max Verstappen

Speaking to Wettfreunde, however, Fittipaldi believes both Leclerc and Norris would be a match for Max if their cars were up to it:

"I understand Helmut's point of view but I'm sure on a good day, Leclerc is there. He's very fast for sure. And Lando Norris is also very fast - he and Leclerc for sure can challenge Verstappen."

Hamilton and Alonso's judgement is unrivalled

On Alonso and Hamilton, meanwhile, Fittipaldi said:

"I understand, Fernando and Lewis, both former world champions, are top because they're experienced. Their judgments during the race are always good and most of the time, they're right."

Next up for the F1 circus is the Austrian Grand Prix as the paddock descends on the picturesque Styrian mountains.

The Red Bull Ring is a home circuit for Red Bull, too, and both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be looking to mark that with a positive result, as the team aims to keep up their record of winning every race this year.

Right now, it's hard to see who will stop them as well as, despite the likes of Aston Martin and Mercedes improving, their still seems quite a gap in performance between the championship leaders and the best of the rest.

The likes of Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, and Norris, and the rest of the field for that matter, will just have to hope that their teams keep working hard to eventually reel in the Bulls.