F1 is in Monte-Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix, as we enter a busy period for iconic motorsport races over the next couple of weeks.

The race in Monaco, alongside the Indy 500 tomorrow night UK time and the Le Mans 24 Hours in a couple of weeks in France make up the historic motorsport triple crown and, for a driver, winning even just one of the three events in their career is a standout moment.

For Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, though, winning in Monaco would potentially taste sweeter than it would for most drivers, with him growing up around the famous streets so well known because of the track that comprises them.

The Monegasque has not had much good fortune at his home race over the years, both in F1 and in the junior formulae, but he is a driver that regularly excels at street circuits and he'll be aiming to try and use that talent to change his luck this weekend.

In second practice on Friday, the Ferrari certainly seemed to have pace with him under a tenth off of Max Verstappen, who set the fastest time in FP2 in the Red Bull, and so local hopes will grow that their man has a chance of victory this weekend, with all-important qualifying taking place later on today in the principality.

Leclerc already looks well dialled-in at the track, too, with F1 uploading a clip on Twitter of a lap with the Ferrari man as he tackles one of the ultimate tests in motorsport: a high-speed tour of the Monte-Carlo circuit.

Have a watch of it now, the great angle from inside the crash helmet really does show how close the walls are and how fast the drivers are travelling:

[Credit: F1]

Whether Leclerc and Ferrari have enough to topple Red Bull this weekend remains to be seen, but, with them having great pace on a Saturday, the Scuderia do have a chance of taking pole.

And, in Monaco, pole position usually means a race win in normal circumstances, making today's qualifying session later on this afternoon arguably the most important of the year - especially with one error likely meaning a crash and a written off GP.