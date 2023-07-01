The second Sprint of the season was certainly an exciting one in Austria with battles right up to the chequered flag.

Whilst we had the familiar ending of Max Verstappen finishing in first, the session was a thrilling one with rain throwing in an extra dynamic that prompted several of the teams to bring in their drivers towards the end of the race to change from intermediate rubber to slick, in a bid to make some late gains.

Indeed, it was a punt that some felt was worth taking - though most of those towards the front of the field decided that it was best to stay out and keep track position - and only Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell were able to earn points come the flag following a stop.

For the latter, an eighth place finish was achieved with him absolutely flying on his dry tyres in the Mercedes, but it could have been even better for the Briton.

That's because his fight with Esteban Ocon for position went right down to the line, with the Alpine driver just about fending off the Merc man to keep hold of P7 - by a margin of 0.009 seconds.

It was a brilliant end to a gripping half an hour or so of action and you can relive it thanks to Sky Sports F1's Twitter channel, which has uploaded the clip:

VIDEO: Esteban Ocon and George Russell battle to the line for P7 in Austrian GP Sprint

Reminiscent of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel's charge for the line at the Japanese Grand Prix last year, it was Ocon that just about won the battle and he'll be delighted with that.

An exciting F1 Sprint race

The late pit-stops certainly added some extra excitement to the Sprint, as we effectively had the leading pack on intermediates going around the circuit a fair deal slower than most of those on slick tyres, and those on the dry rubber were squabbling among themselves as they made their respective charges back through the field.

Ultimately, we didn't have enough laps for those on slicks to really make a dent on the points paying positions, but it was thrilling nonetheless to watch them try, and you have to give credit to both Ocon and Russell for pushing it right to the end of the race.