George Russell revealed how a 'rogue' Daniel Ricciardo stuck his finger up at him during FP2, with the Aussie spotted among the Red Bull team in the pit-lane.

Russell finished FP2 in second place out on track but one of the big things away from practice that caught his eye was Ricciardo getting up to some of his old tricks.

He's at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with Red Bull in his ambassador role, and Russell noticed the Aussie trying to grab his attention in typically amusing fashion:

"There was a rogue Australian fan in the pit lane as well at some point," said Russell. "I don't know who it was who stuck his finger up at me or something when I was waiting to go out. It was around the Red Bull area so I need to check the video see if an investigation should go into this."

Typical Ricciardo antics, and he's providing entertainment even without being part of the grid this year.

It's certainly good to see him in a positive mood with him back in the Red Bull fold, and it remains to be seen if he gets up to anything else this weekend when he gets the chance in Canada.

As for Russell, he had this to say about the session on Friday:

"It was a reasonably productive session. I don't think we can read too much into the timings. Obviously we did our low fuel qualifying prep towards the end of the session when the track was quicker. It's bumpy, it is blooming bumpy out there."