George Russell was looking on the bright side of things after the Austrian Grand Prix, despite Mercedes' difficulties in Spielberg.

It was a weekend to largely forget for the Silver Arrows, as they were unable to repeat the improved performances we have seen from them in Barcelona and Montréal.

A reminder, then, of the work that is still in front of them as they bid to close down Red Bull, and they will obviously just hope that they have more up days than down in the rounds ahead.

George Russell hopeful for improved Mercedes performance in Britain

Certainly, Russell was looking forwards after the race on Sunday, with him suggesting that the car should go better at Silverstone, with the British Grand Prix taking place this coming weekend:

"It was really challenging today, and our pace was not as we expected," Russell said after the chequered flag.

"After yesterday, I was hoping for a little bit more from the Grand Prix. I am sure we will go away and get to the bottom of our performance here. We have the same car that we had in Barcelona where we were flying so we need to understand what went wrong on our side.

"The car certainly doesn't feel how we want it to at the moment. It's moving around a lot, and it felt a little bit worse this weekend than at other circuits; the pace was substantially worse though, so we need to get to the bottom of that.

"Our performance is clearly circuit dependent now. We were nowhere here but good in Montréal and Barcelona. That bodes well for Silverstone as that is a circuit more similar to Barcelona than Austria, so we're excited for next weekend's British Grand Prix. We will be aiming to come back stronger."



Silverstone up next

Not only should the fast, sweeping nature of the Silverstone circuit suit Mercedes, they are bringing more upgrades to their W14 car for this weekend.

They'll hope that marks another step up in performance, as they continue their fight with Ferrari and Aston Martin to be best of the rest.

Of course, they want to eventually reel in Red Bull but the Austrian GP weekend was a reminder of the gap that still exists in that regard, and so Merc will be continuing to work hard to find performance gains.