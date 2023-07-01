George Russell has said that he and Mercedes 'need to understand what's going on' when it comes to his qualifying pace at a Grand Prix weekend.

Russell found himself eliminated at the Q2 stage on Friday evening at the Austrian Grand Prix, with him set to start the race in 11th place on Sunday.

He'll have to have a good race to score decent points, then, with it another qualifying session in recent times that he probably feels a little underwhelmed by.

Indeed, he was eliminated in Q2 in Spain and Azerbaijan earlier on this season, whilst he could only get 8th on the grid in Monaco.

George Russell reflects on qualifying pace

For a driver that has been dubbed 'Mr Saturday' for his brilliant qualifying in the past, then, this year has been a little off-colour in qualifying for George, and he says that he and his team will be looking into things to see where they can improve:

"Just not quick enough today," he said on Friday.

"I think from the first laps in practice I just hadn't got the right feel with the car.

"It's difficult when you go to sprint race weekend, you don't have a lot of time to make some changes. Let's see what we can do overnight into tomorrow.

"Obviously, P11 is not the best starting position but we've had some good results from further down the field so far this year, so all is not lost.

"The tyre deg looked pretty bad in practice, so probably looking at two stop race.

"But yeah, we need to understand what's going on at the moment. We're struggling a bit, especially on Saturdays."

Sprint Saturday up next

Russell has another shot at flying laps this afternoon with the Sprint Shootout set to take place before the Sprint race later on Saturday afternoon.

And, with temperatures a lot cooler, conditions are different to what they were on Friday afternoon.

Russell will look to try and make hay whilst the sun *doesn't* shine, then, and build some confidence and momentum ahead of Sunday's race where there should still be good opportunities for him to climb up the field.