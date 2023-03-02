Carlos Sainz is excited about a new team potentially joining the fight at the front this season

Carlos Sainz is excited about the prospect of Aston Martin potentially joining the fight at the front of the field this season in Formula 1.

The Spaniard will be aiming to build on the one race victory he has to his name - taken at last year's British Grand Prix - this campaign with Ferrari tipped to be once again up at the front and trying to take the fight to Red Bull.

Certainly, they started 2022 really well before obviously tailing off somewhat but last season should still be considered a positive in the main, with them making good progress since 2020, through 2021, and into '22.

The Scuderia will likely be battling Mercedes as well in the battle to be chief challengers to Red Bull but there could be a chance Aston Martin also enter the fray.

Over the winter, a lot of positive noises were made around the Silverstone-based team and their progress from last season to this and, indeed, their performance in testing served to only boost hopes that they are going to potentially be the breakout team from the midfield to join the top three.

Of course, the proof will be in the Grand Prix pudding for the first time this weekend as the opening race of the season provides a first genuine chance to see the pecking order, but Sainz welcomes the extra challenge Aston might bring.

Asked by Give Me Sport whether he felt they could join the teams at the front in 2023, the Spaniard had this to say:

"Yes, we do, because since December everyone has heard the rumours that the Aston Martin is going to be quick.

"We all know their numbers were very good in the wind tunnel and in the simulator. I think they've been struggling to hide the excitement of what they were seeing.

"Then we arrived to Bahrain and it kind of confirmed that they are in the mix again with us. I think it's great news for Formula 1, great news for Fernando [Alonso] and I'm excited to have one more team in the battle this year."

Many would be excited alongside Sainz to see a potential four-way fight at the front this season, especially with someone like Fernando Alonso in one of the cars given the experience and talent he brings.

We'll soon get some proper answers this weekend as to who lies where in terms of performance, but right now many are thinking Aston could shake things up a little this year.

