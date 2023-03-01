F1: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2023 Formula 1 season this weekend.

It's been a few months since we were last racing, a short flight away from Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, and now it's time to do it all again with a record-breaking 23-race strong calendar to get our teeth into.

Races like Las Vegas have been introduced whilst Qatar returns after a year away, whereas the old favourites like Spa, Suzuka and Monaco all remain on the schedule, too.

It all begins, though, in the small island nation of Bahrain with the Bahrain International Circuit playing host to the F1 curtain raiser once again.

Here's all the key info for how to watch the weekend's action...

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

If you're in the UK or Ireland, Sky Sports is the best place to watch all of the action live and exclusively.

Sky have a dedicated F1 channel, named Sky Sports F1, and you can find it both on Sky TV and on Virgin Media providing you have the correct subscription package.

Sky will show every session from every Grand Prix live and exclusively at every weekend bar the British Grand Prix, which is a protected event and must also be shown on free to air television.

As well as each session, they have excellent pre-race and pre-session shows, as well as post-session programmes such as Ted's Notebook, which delivers great insight and in-depth analysis.

The Sky team consists of the likes of David Croft, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz and Rachel Brookes and is widely considered one of the best sports broadcast teams about.

Channel 4 also boast a strong broadcast team, with David Coulthard and Mark Webber among it. Channel 4 show highlights of the races for those that do not have a Sky package.

In terms of broadcast times in the UK, they are as follows this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday Saturday Sunday 11am: Practice One (session starts 11.30am) 11.15am: Practice Three (session starts 11.30am) 1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Bahrain GP Build-up 2.45pm: Practice Two (session starts 3pm) 2.10pm: Qualifying Build-up 3pm: Bahrain Grand Prix 5pm: The F1 Show 3pm: Qualifying 5pm: Bahrain GP reaction

Qualifying highlights will also be shown on Saturday at 7:30pm GMT on Channel 4 and of the race at 9pm GMT on Sunday.

F1 broadcasts outside of the UK

If you're watching this weekend's race outside of the United Kingdom there are still a host of ways you can keep up with all the action on track.

Find your country and respective channel in the list below, provided by F1.

As well as this, live coverage is also available in many territories with an F1 TV subscription. You can find out more about F1 TV here.

