The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2023 Formula 1 season this weekend.
It's been a few months since we were last racing, a short flight away from Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, and now it's time to do it all again with a record-breaking 23-race strong calendar to get our teeth into.
Races like Las Vegas have been introduced whilst Qatar returns after a year away, whereas the old favourites like Spa, Suzuka and Monaco all remain on the schedule, too.
It all begins, though, in the small island nation of Bahrain with the Bahrain International Circuit playing host to the F1 curtain raiser once again.
Here's all the key info for how to watch the weekend's action...
How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?
If you're in the UK or Ireland, Sky Sports is the best place to watch all of the action live and exclusively.
Sky have a dedicated F1 channel, named Sky Sports F1, and you can find it both on Sky TV and on Virgin Media providing you have the correct subscription package.
Sky will show every session from every Grand Prix live and exclusively at every weekend bar the British Grand Prix, which is a protected event and must also be shown on free to air television.
As well as each session, they have excellent pre-race and pre-session shows, as well as post-session programmes such as Ted's Notebook, which delivers great insight and in-depth analysis.
The Sky team consists of the likes of David Croft, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz and Rachel Brookes and is widely considered one of the best sports broadcast teams about.
Channel 4 also boast a strong broadcast team, with David Coulthard and Mark Webber among it. Channel 4 show highlights of the races for those that do not have a Sky package.
In terms of broadcast times in the UK, they are as follows this weekend (all times GMT:)
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
11am: Practice One (session starts 11.30am)
11.15am: Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Bahrain GP Build-up
2.45pm: Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
2.10pm: Qualifying Build-up
3pm: Bahrain Grand Prix
5pm: The F1 Show
3pm: Qualifying
5pm: Bahrain GP reaction
Qualifying highlights will also be shown on Saturday at 7:30pm GMT on Channel 4 and of the race at 9pm GMT on Sunday.
F1 broadcasts outside of the UK
If you're watching this weekend's race outside of the United Kingdom there are still a host of ways you can keep up with all the action on track.
Find your country and respective channel in the list below, provided by F1.
COUNTRY
CHANNEL
AFRICA
ALBANIA
ARMENIA
AUSTRALIA
AUSTRIA
AZERBAIJAN
AzTV Idman Azerbaycan
BELGIUM
BOSNIA
BRAZIL
BULGARIA
CAMBODIA
CANADA
CHINA
CCTV Great Sports TV Guangdong Television Channel
CHINESE TAIPEI
CROATIA
CYPRUS
CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA
DENMARK
ESTONIA
EURASIA
FINLAND
Viaplay V sport + V sport 1
FRANCE
GERMANY
GREECE
HONG KONG
HUNGARY
ICELAND
INDONESIA
ISRAEL
TBC
ITALY
JAPAN
KOSOVO
LAOS
LATIN AMERICA
LATVIA
LITHUANIA
LUXEMBOURG
MACEDONIA
MALAYSIA AND BRUNEI
MALTA
TBC
MENA
SSC MBC Action
MEXICO
MONTENEGRO
MYANMAR
TBC
NETHERLANDS
Viaplay Viaplay Xtra
NEW ZEALAND
Sky NZ
NORWAY
PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDS
PHILIPPINES
POLAND
PORTUGAL
ROMANIA
TBC
SERBIA
SINGAPORE
SLOVENIA
SOUTH KOREA
SPAIN AND ANDORRA
SWEDEN
SWITZERLAND
THAILAND
TURKEY
UKRAINE
UNITED KINGDOM
USA
VIETNAM
TBC
As well as this, live coverage is also available in many territories with an F1 TV subscription. You can find out more about F1 TV here.
