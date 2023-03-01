The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2023 Formula 1 season this weekend.

It's been a few months since we were last racing, a short flight away from Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, and now it's time to do it all again with a record-breaking 23-race strong calendar to get our teeth into.

Races like Las Vegas have been introduced whilst Qatar returns after a year away, whereas the old favourites like Spa, Suzuka and Monaco all remain on the schedule, too.

It all begins, though, in the small island nation of Bahrain with the Bahrain International Circuit playing host to the F1 curtain raiser once again.

Here's all the key info for how to watch the weekend's action...

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

If you're in the UK or Ireland, Sky Sports is the best place to watch all of the action live and exclusively.

Sky have a dedicated F1 channel, named Sky Sports F1, and you can find it both on Sky TV and on Virgin Media providing you have the correct subscription package.

Sky will show every session from every Grand Prix live and exclusively at every weekend bar the British Grand Prix, which is a protected event and must also be shown on free to air television.

As well as each session, they have excellent pre-race and pre-session shows, as well as post-session programmes such as Ted's Notebook, which delivers great insight and in-depth analysis.

The Sky team consists of the likes of David Croft, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz and Rachel Brookes and is widely considered one of the best sports broadcast teams about.

Channel 4 also boast a strong broadcast team, with David Coulthard and Mark Webber among it. Channel 4 show highlights of the races for those that do not have a Sky package.

In terms of broadcast times in the UK, they are as follows this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

11am: Practice One (session starts 11.30am)

11.15am: Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Bahrain GP Build-up

2.45pm: Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

2.10pm: Qualifying Build-up

3pm: Bahrain Grand Prix

5pm: The F1 Show

3pm: Qualifying

5pm: Bahrain GP reaction

Qualifying highlights will also be shown on Saturday at 7:30pm GMT on Channel 4 and of the race at 9pm GMT on Sunday.

F1 broadcasts outside of the UK

If you're watching this weekend's race outside of the United Kingdom there are still a host of ways you can keep up with all the action on track.

Find your country and respective channel in the list below, provided by F1.

COUNTRY

CHANNEL

AFRICA

SuperSport

ALBANIA

RTSH

ARMENIA

Vivaro Sports

AUSTRALIA

Fox Sports Foxtel Kayo

AUSTRIA

Servus TV ORF

AZERBAIJAN

AzTV Idman Azerbaycan

BELGIUM

RTBF Telenet Play Sports

BOSNIA

Sport Klub

BRAZIL

Bandeirantes

BULGARIA

Nova Diema Sport

CAMBODIA

beIN SPORTS

CANADA

RDS RDS 2 TSN Noovo

CHINA

CCTV Great Sports TV Guangdong Television Channel

CHINESE TAIPEI

Videoland ELTA

CROATIA

Sport Klub

CYPRUS

Cytavision

CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA

AMC

DENMARK

TV3+ TV3 Sport Viaplay

ESTONIA

Viaplay

EURASIA

Setanta Sports

FINLAND

Viaplay V sport + V sport 1

FRANCE

Canal+

GERMANY

Sky Deutschland

GREECE

ANT1 ANT1+

HONG KONG

beIN SPORTS

HUNGARY

M4

ICELAND

Viaplay

INDONESIA

beIN SPORTS

ISRAEL

TBC

ITALY

Sky Italia

JAPAN

Fuji TV DAZN

KOSOVO

Sport Klub Artmotion Kosovo

LAOS

beIN SPORTS

LATIN AMERICA

ESPN

LATVIA

Viaplay

LITHUANIA

Viaplay

LUXEMBOURG

RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg

MACEDONIA

Sport Klub

MALAYSIA AND BRUNEI

beIN SPORTS

MALTA

TBC

MENA

SSC MBC Action

MEXICO

Fox Sports Mexico

MONTENEGRO

SportKlub

MYANMAR

TBC

NETHERLANDS

Viaplay Viaplay Xtra

NEW ZEALAND

Sky NZ

NORWAY

V sport 1 V sport + Viaplay

PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDS

TVWAN Sports

PHILIPPINES

beIN SPORTS

POLAND

Viaplay

PORTUGAL

Sport TV

ROMANIA

TBC

SERBIA

SportKlub

SINGAPORE

beIN SPORTS

SLOVENIA

SportKlub

SOUTH KOREA

Coupang Play

SPAIN AND ANDORRA

F1 DAZN

SWEDEN

Viaplay V sport motor TV10

SWITZERLAND

SRF RSI RTS

THAILAND

beIN SPORTS

TURKEY

S Sport S Sport Plus

UKRAINE

Setanta Ukraine

UNITED KINGDOM

Sky Sports C4

USA

ESPN ESPN Deportes

VIETNAM

TBC

As well as this, live coverage is also available in many territories with an F1 TV subscription. You can find out more about F1 TV here.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.