The sensational transfer of Red Bull Racing's triple Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen to rivals Mercedes will happen in 2026, according to former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

The 76-year-old Irishman brought up this hotly discussed topic during the Formula for Success podcast with ex-McLaren winner David Coulthard, basing his words off his personal contacts and a belief that the Brackley-based team is well-poised for the significant rule changes for the 2026 season.

He told Coulthard: “To be very honest with you, I see Mercedes being very strong in '26, and that’s why I think people should [and] will rush to go there. And the question I’d like you to ask me is, who do I think is going to be in Mercedes in '26? From what I’m hearing, I’m having to say Max.”

Formula 1 Driver Market is Very Active

Following Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, plenty of movement could happen

Mercedes has been the talk of all things relating to driver transfers ever since the shock announcement that all-time great Lewis Hamilton would be leaving to join Ferrari for the 2025 season. While many drivers have had their names tossed in the hat as Hamilton's replacement, it has looked increasingly apparent that Toto Wolff will promote highly-rated academy protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell.

On the other hand, Verstappen has been continuously linked despite the fact that his current deal with the energy drink-branded champions would keep him home until 2028. That commitment, however, has come into speculation due to numerous factors. First, the Dutchman's deal is believed to have "performance-related" clauses that could cause an early end to the agreement between the two sides. While Verstappen has been driving as well as always, with a comfortable 78-point lead at the summer break, the performance gap to competitors such as McLaren and Mercedes has nearly disintegrated, something that the fiery 26-year-old has been quite vocal about.

Uncertainty at Red Bull

It cannot be denied that while Red Bull have been the dominant team in the past few seasons (with another Drivers' Championship likely coming their way), their all-conquering aura looks to be falling apart. Internal tensions between team principal Christian Horner, director Helmut Marko, and Max's father, Jos (also an ex-F1 driver), have taken some shine off of the success. The imminent departures of legendary chief technical officer Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and the uncertainty around the future of Sergio Perez have done nothing but add question marks over the state of the team.

Max Verstappen's F1 stats (as of 22/08/24) Race entries 199 Drivers' Championships 3 (2021, 2022, 2023) Wins 61 Podiums 107 Career points 2863.5 Pole positions 40 Fastest laps 32

Jordan's quote about Mercedes in 2026 does hold value when looking back at the previous major rule change in 2014. The arrival of the hybrid era was marked by complete dominance from Mercedes, who won eight straight Constructors' Championships and seven Drivers' (denied by Verstappen in 2021's controversial ending). Also, it is worth noting that Red Bull will be using their very own built engines after their rebranded Honda engine partnership will end in 2025, with no idea how that will turn out.

Mercedes to Lose George Russell For Verstappen?

If the Verstappen and Mercedes combination comes to life, it could spell the end of Russell's time with the Silver Arrows. With his present contract running out at the end of 2025 and Mercedes very vocal about its long-term commitment to Antonelli, the Brit could be forced to look elsewhere after what would be his fourth season with the team. While Russell has proven himself as a race-winner aboard the W15, it'd be very tough to resist the temptation of Verstappen.