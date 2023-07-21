Highlights Johnny Herbert believes Lando Norris has the talent to be a strong replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull in the future.

Norris has shown his exceptional skills and consistently performs at a high level, even outperforming his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

With McLaren's recent improvements in car performance and Norris's podium finish at Silverstone, it is clear that he has the ability to win races if given a competitive car. Herbert suggests Red Bull should consider replacing Perez with Norris.

Johnny Herbert believes Lando Norris would be a strong replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull at some point in the future.

Norris has driven for only one team during his time in F1, with McLaren, and in that time he has shown himself to be one of the most talented drivers on the grid, regularly extracting performance from the car to the maximum level.

Indeed, he comprehensively beat Daniel Ricciardo during the Australian's time with the Woking-based team, and many believe that if he is given a quick enough car to win, he will be able to do so.

Certainly, with McLaren's recent uptick in car performance at Austria and Silverstone, he has shown he is very capable of delivering top results - with him earning a podium last time out - and you have to believe, therefore, that in a race winning car he would be able to take P1 on a frequent basis.

It just remains to be seen when he will get that chance to show what he can do, then, and for Herbert the belief is that a move to Red Bull would see him become a multi-race winner, suggesting that the team should be looking at getting him in at the expense of Perez at some point in the future:

"'[McLaren's improvement] has made people realise what he is able to do when he gets that chance," he said to King Casino Bonus

"When you improve a car certain drivers go to the next level and improve it again. Certain drivers like Max [Verstappen] and Michael [Schumacher] can raise their game again. Some can’t reach those dizzy heights. At Silverstone the bar was raised, and both Lando and Oscar [Piastri] responded, especially Lando.

"They both got to a point when they got the best out of the car. That’s a very positive thing. That is always the key, when the performance of the car went up and Lando showed he was able to go with it.

"The thing also about Lando is he is a very reliable, quick guy and I think if he was given the chance [at Red Bull] he would be able to do it.

"Consistency is a key thing. That is not happening with Sergio."

Perez has come under pressure lately with some below par qualifying performances costing him in the championship fight, and team-mate Max Verstappen is now a heavy odds-on favourite to win a world title - his third championship in a row.

Perez, then, needs to focus on just making sure he seals second place in the championship and gets back to the form that saw him start the season so well, and put up a fight against Verstappen.

If he can't do that, then who knows what will happen in terms of his Red Bull future - though his contract runs until the end of 2024 and Red Bull currently have shown no signs of looking into replacing the Mexican earlier than that at least.

As for Norris, he remains contracted with McLaren for a few years yet, but who is to say things wouldn't change quickly if Red Bull suddenly came calling.