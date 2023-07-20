The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend is here as F1 descends on the capital, Budapest, for the latest round of the world championship.

Traditionally, in recent years, the final race before the summer break, the Hungarian GP comes a little earlier this season with the Belgian Grand Prix to follow next weekend at Spa-Francorchamps before the sport takes a breather.

There's plenty to look forward to both now and then, though, with the tight and twisty Hungaroring the latest backdrop for a race in 2023.

Here are some of the key talking points heading into this one...

Alternative Tyre Allocation makes its debut

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix is crucial given the lack of overtaking opportunities in the race but it is also set to be unique from any of the other sessions we've seen so far this season in that it will ring in the Alternative Tyre Allocation system.

Initially due to arrive at Imola, which of course saw its race cancelled due to heavy floods in May, the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules mean F1 teams only have 11 sets of tyres to use for each driver over the course of this weekend, as opposed to the usual 13.

There are three sets of hards, four sets of mediums, and four sets of softs available to each driver, whilst in qualifying Q1 must be completed on hards, Q2 must be completed on mediums, and Q3 must be completed on softs.

It's an interesting tweak to the rules, and it'll be fascinating seeing how it shakes up Saturday. Monza will be the other venue to use the system this season.

Daniel Ricciardo makes his F1 return

Australian Daniel Ricciardo is back in the F1 fold in earnest this weekend, with him back in the driving seat as he competes for AlphaTauri for the rest of the campaign - replacing Nyck de Vries.

Dutchman De Vries quickly came under pressure after being unable to replicate the form he showed at the Italian Grand Prix last year, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda quicker than him across the board.

Even so, the change feels particularly ruthless given he was still in his rookie season and getting to grips with things, but that ultimately is a reminder of how cut throat this sport can be.

Ricciardo gets a return to F1 pretty sharpish, then, having said in the past he was going to take this year out to assess whether he was missing things - quite clearly he was.

How will he fare? Time will tell. By all accounts he was impressive at the testing that was done at Silverstone a week or so ago but getting back into race weekend rhythm, in a car that has been a bit difficult this year, is a different kettle of fish entirely.

Regardless, it's good to see him back involved on the grid.

Can Aston Martin pick up their performance?

Aston Martin have had a bit of a lull in their performance of late, with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and now McLaren, chalking up better results in recent weeks.

They have stated they are not too concerned by that, though, and rightly have pointed to the fact that they have made a massive jump between this year and last - so perhaps some dips are to be expected, especially with different tracks clearly favouring different cars behind the Red Bull.

Indeed, the Hungaroring might well be one that suits the Aston cars, with its tight and twisty nature, and so perhaps this weekend we'll see Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll able to get back into some form ahead of the final race of this part of the season next time out at Spa.

Can McLaren maintain their form?

McLaren were the story of Silverstone with the way they jumped back into form and challenged right at the sharp end - looking the second quickest car on merit behind the Red Bull.

Indeed, it was quite the leap forwards in performance that they demonstrated, building on a good run at Austria the weekend before, and now there's real intrigue over whether they can keep up that form at a very different circuit in the shape of the Hungaroring.

Silverstone and this track here in Hungary could not be much more different if they tried, and so it's a good test to see where the McLaren still has weaknesses.

That said, if Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri again go well this weekend, it will underline the progress McLaren have made with their car, and will also suggest that they are indeed to be considered part of the 'best of the rest' group behind the Red Bulls.

What can Williams do?

McLaren obviously stole the show last time out at Silverstone but Williams also deserve a mention for what they were doing, with them looking quick in practice and having a solid weekend thereafter.

Alex Albon got more points on the board for the team and Logan Sargeant also had a strong race, with him coming close to breaking into the top ten himself.

Certainly, being in the mix with the Ferraris out on track was another sign of the progress that the team from Grove has made, but now in Budapest it'll be fascinating to see how their car goes, and where their deficiencies with it remain.

Of course, the Williams still has weaknesses and it seems like there's good potential for them to be shown up at the tight and twisty Hungaroring, given the different nature of this circuit compared to the likes of Silverstone.

Alex Albon has said himself coming into this weekend that expectations might need to be managed here, but at the same time they are still coming into the weekend on a relative high and are feeling optimistic.

They're continuing to mark their 800th Grand Prix in F1 this weekend, too, after the Imola cancellation earlier this year shunted that milestone from Silverstone to here, and they'll want to celebrate it in decent style with another positive showing.