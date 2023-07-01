Lance Stroll has suggested that the Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex needs to be changed at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit following the death of young driver Dilano van 't Hoff at that particular high-speed part of the track.

In an accident that was similar to the tragic one of Anthoine Hubert four years ago, Dutchman Van 't Hoff lost his life whilst competing in a Formula Regional European Championship race.

Naturally, it was on the minds of the drivers here in Austria as the Sprint race got underway, and afterwards Stroll was particularly vocal in suggesting that tweaks were needed at the circuit.

Lance Stroll calls for Spa changes

“The story of the day is not the race," Stroll began.

"We lost a young driver at Spa today. My thoughts are with him and his family. It’s not fair what happened and that corner needs to be looked at and changed because we’ve lost two young talents in the span of five years.

“It needs to be changed, that corner. We’re going there in a few weeks. It’s horrible what happened today. We lost a member of the racing family and we seriously need to think about what to do at that corner because it’s never fun going through there. Every time we go through there we put our lives on the line and today we saw something bad happen and it’s not right.”

Max Verstappen also suggested that the conditions, extremely wet, should have perhaps been considered more for the race:

"It's incredibly sad, I didn't know him personally. He was a Dutch upcoming racing driver as well who had the same dreams as we had when we're at that age wanting to get to F1.

"It's sad for the whole family and everyone involved the Team MP motorsport, I know quite a lot of people in there.

"We have to look into these kinds of situations.

"It's easy to blame the track, but I think also think we need to look at how wet it was and these kinds of things.

"Definitely things that we have to look at for the future what we can do better to protect drivers. Because I think today, it was unnecessary."