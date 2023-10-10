Highlights The Qatar Grand Prix was extremely challenging for Formula 1 drivers, with many experiencing health issues and struggling with the conditions.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll openly admitted to passing out mid-race, and onboard footage shows his head and hand movements suggesting he lost control of his body.

The footage highlights the severity of the conditions and the physical demands that drivers face during races, emphasising the need for consideration of their well-being.

It's safe to say the Qatar Grand Prix was a real challenging race for every single Formula 1 driver on Sunday afternoon. With several complaining about the conditions post-race, it's certainly given the FIA something to think about going forward and whether or not they change when the race takes place in the calendar.

Removing it entirely from the schedule is unlikely, after all, they've signed a 10-year contract to race there, but changing months could be a possible idea, with the health of the drivers surely needing to be considered first and foremost.

F1 drivers struggle with Qatar GP conditions

Logan Sargeant took it upon himself to retire from the race due to the conditions, while Alex Albon and Lance Stroll were seen struggling to get out of their cars at the conclusion of the Grand Prix. Not only that, but Esteban Ocon admitted he threw up a couple of times in his helmet mid-race, while Stroll also stated he passed out while driving and going round fast-paced corners.

If you haven't seen the footage of the drivers after the Qatar Grand Prix, it's certainly worth a watch, as it just goes to show how brutal it was for them and how taxing it was on their bodies. It really does go to show just how hard they have to work during races and just how much they put their bodies through, especially when conditions are tough.

Lance Stroll passing out mid-race

As mentioned earlier in the article, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll openly admitted to blacking out while driving round the track on Sunday, and now onboard footage has emerged of the moment the Canadian seemingly passed out at the wheel.

Posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Aston Martin Formula 1 News, you can see Stroll's head going all over the place while driving down a straight. You can also spot his right hand falling off his steering wheel as if he lost control of his body. It's a seriously concerning clip, but it just goes to show how hard it was for him to remain conscious in the conditions.

2023 Drivers' Championship Standings Points Max Verstappen 433 Sergio Perez 224 Lewis Hamilton 194 Fernando Alonso 183 Carlos Sainz 153 Charles Leclerc 145 Lando Norris 136 George Russell 132 Oscar Piastri 83 Lance Stroll 47 Pierre Gasly 46 Esteban Ocon 44 Alexander Albon 23 Valtteri Bottas 10 Nico Hulkenberg 9 Zhou Guanyu 6 Yuki Tsunoda 3 Kevin Magnussen 3 Liam Lawson 2 Logan Sargeant 0

Along with the onboard footage, the X account stated: "Lance Stroll driving down the straight and his head bangs from left to right. After the race, Stroll said he passed out in the car, in this clip for me, it looks like he wasn't really 100% conscious. This race was a complete disaster considering how many drivers had health problems."

Video: Lance Stroll 'passing out' at the wheel in Qatar

As you can see from the footage above, Stroll's head is going from side to side rather quickly, bouncing around rather forcefully as well. He does also drop his right hand six seconds into the clip, possibly suggesting that that's the moment he passes out.

Of course, we can't be 100% sure that Stroll is passing out in this clip, but it does look concerning, and it also looks entirely different to how he normally drives, especially down long straights. As a comparison, the same X account then posted a clip of Stroll's head movement when he's driving down straights normally.

From the clip above, you can quite clearly see the head movement is night and day. In the first clip, he's going all over the place from side to side, whereas in the second clip, his head barely moves, suggesting he's in full control of his body, whereas in the first, maybe he's not in control whatsoever.