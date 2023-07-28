Highlights Former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes Lando Norris has the potential to become a world champion.

Fittipaldi backs Norris for a potential pole position at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, especially with McLaren's improved performance in qualifying.

Fittipaldi praises McLaren's recent improvements in downforce and aerodynamics, noting that the team's motivation and enthusiasm have been boosted by their good results.

Former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes that Lando Norris is 'world champion material.'

Norris is enjoying a really strong run of form at the moment, with the upgraded McLaren car working a treat.

Indeed, it has allowed him to earn two podiums in his last two races, whilst he also took fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix at the start of the month.

Norris, then, has shown himself to be a driver more than capable of extracting the most out of a car - no matter how good it is - and that in mind former world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes that Norris could emulate him and also take the biggest prize in motorsport in the future - again providing that the car is up to scratch.

Speaking to Betting Expert, the Brazilian said:

“I think for Lando Norris what says everything is that he’s World Champion material. And now with the support from McLaren and the car doing well, he’s world champion material for sure."

Fittipaldi also backed Norris for a potential pole this weekend in Belgium:

“I think Spa, it is possible for McLaren and Lando to be on pole. I believe they have the potential for that.

“Spa is fast and McLaren again has to do very well in qualifying like they did in Hungary.”

Certainly, with Max Verstappen having a grid penalty for a gearbox change, Norris has every chance of taking pole for Sunday's GP, especially with the McLaren car looking stronger in all guises these days:

“When I was in Goodwood and I was talking to Oscar [Piastri] about the improvements and he said ‘Emerson, at Silverstone we were very fast but let’s see in Hungary where it’s very tight’.

“But the result shows that they are really performing well even in a smaller track. Budapest everything is tight. There are some fast corners but the other corners are slower on average, than Silverstone.

“And that was an amazing test for McLaren to show that even on tracks with different characteristics, they were very fast.

“To me, there was a big improvement in downforce, aerodynamically, from the outside. And I’m sure they also found some mechanical improvements.

“It has now put McLaren ahead and the cycle of not performing so well, I think it’s gone. From now on they’ll be extremely competitive and motivated to go to the grands prix.”

And, on the mood in the McLaren camp, Fittipaldi had this to say:

“Good results give enthusiasm to both drivers, Zak Brown, the whole team.

“When you look at the life of F1 team members, from drivers, to engineers, to the mechanics, to the crew and more, to be a long way from home for so many days, weeks, months, every team gets so motivated when they have good results.

“They make sacrifices. In my time when we had 16-17 grands prix, it was a big sacrifice for the family, the mechanics. The enthusiasm when your team is performing pays back the sacrifice that everybody makes because it’s not easy.

"When I arrived in Goodwood, everyone at McLaren was so happy, saying, 'did you see how we performed, it was so good'. I had dinner with Zak Brown and McLaren members and they were all enthusiastic.”