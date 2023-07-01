McLaren driver Lando Norris was positive about how the car felt in Austrian GP qualifying on Friday.

The team has brought a considerable amount of upgrades to Lando's car this weekend in a bid to gain improved performance and the very early signs are that they have made a positive step.

Of course, it's still early days and it is their race pace that they have struggled with more - so Norris' big test of the new parts will be trying to hold onto his fourth place over the course of Sunday's GP.

Lando Norris gives early verdict on McLaren upgrades

It's a Sprint weekend, though, so Saturday will actually give Norris a chance to test their new car out in race trim for the first time, whilst Friday saw the Briton getting the chance to drive it in qualifying.

It was obviously a positive session, and he was very happy with how things panned out:

“I’m super happy with P4," he said.

"It was one of the best qualifying sessions of the season. The car was feeling good, I had a lot of confidence and was chipping away through qualifying so I’m happy.

"The team did an awesome job on getting the upgrades ready for this race and they did a great job to get us there. I think I could’ve had a little bit more as I made a small mistake in the last corner, which likely cost me P3, so I am a little bit frustrated, but at the same time, I’m taking a P4 every day. So, I’m happy, we’re in a good position for Sunday and we’ll try to do the same again [on Saturday.]”

More McLaren upgrades to come

Oscar Piastri is still running the old-spec car and found himself out in Q2 but he'll surely be pleased to see that the new parts seem to be working on the sister car, with another upgrade package set to come in at Silverstone next weekend.

McLaren have been a little on the back foot in the early stages of the year but they believe they have a high ceiling when it comes to development this season and the next two weekends could be the start of demonstrating that.

They're not going to be fighting Red Bull all of a sudden, of course, but they will hope they can be in the mix for points on a more regular basis with both cars and closing the gap to the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.