Lando Norris has given his thoughts after a superb qualifying session in Hungary saw him secure P3 for tomorrow's Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver is in fine form at the moment, making the most of his upgrades with him securing a fourth and a second in the last two races respectively.

He's got a great chance of keeping that top four run going tomorrow, too, with him starting on the second row alongside his team-mate Oscar Piastri, just behind pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen who is in P2.

The papaya team can be really pleased with their work today, and Norris suggested that he could have even potentially taken pole, with him less than a tenth slower than Hamilton in the end:

"It was just nine hundredths," said Norris.

"When you're under a tenth off of pole, or eight hundredths off of pole you feel like it's because of your driving, if you just did something slightly differently, or got off the throttle a little bit earlier.

"So I guess a little bit frustrating, especially to be so close, but at the same time we're still going to be P3, so we're also happy.

"I mean, I guess like Lewis said, he has been struggling with issues but where we've been in the last few years, I think we've even happier and we've gone through an even tougher time. We were fighting for 18th/19th/20th for the last year at certain times so for us to be consistent three races in a row and to be so close to pole position is still a very good sign for us. I'm happy but also frustrated to miss out on what could have been a better position.

"We're just happy with where we are. We're proud of the team and the progress we made. We knew that the upgrade was a step but to be consistently now with three races on the trot in this position sitting here now quite often, I'll make the most of it because I don't know how long it's going to last.

"I think it's still clear that we've got some weaknesses and those weaknesses are gonna show in certain places, even in Spa we're going to struggle in certain places even more. But yeah, there are many other things which are obviously very positive. I'm happy, the team are doing a great job. I'm very proud of the progress we've made. So it's a surprise we're P3 but a good surprise."

Assessing his chances tomorrow at the start, Norris said:

"It's going to be tough. Lewis I think is one of the best starters and Mercedes are very good starters. So to get them off the line, is going to be a challenge. I think they're consistently one of the best starters on the grid. So to get the jump on him is going to be difficult. If Max can do what he did in Silverstone, that'd be wonderful. It changes every weekend. I shouldn't focus on that, but instead on getting a good start myself, focus on my job, and we'll see from there."