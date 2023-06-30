Lewis Hamilton admitted that Friday was 'difficult' as he took P5 for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took pole for the race at the end of this weekend, just ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, whilst Lando Norris was the highest finishing Briton was he took P4 in the upgraded McLaren.

Hamilton, then, will have to be content with starting fifth on Sunday and he admitted after the session that today felt 'difficult' at times at a circuit that has not suited the Mercedes car over a number of years:

"It's not P1 but I'll take it and I'll try and work with it," said Hamilton.

"I think our race pace was possibly around third fastest. I think Red Bull and Ferrari are quickest and maybe Aston [Martin], I'm not quite sure exactly.

"It was a difficult session, our car in general in the past has not really suited this track and that showed again today."

Up next for Hamilton and the rest of the grid, meanwhile, is Sprint Saturday, with the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint race taking place before we get back to the traditional Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton has another chance to try and get nearer the front of the grid and get some early points, then, but it does look as though potentially the Mercedes is third-quickest at best here in Spielberg - though they regularly improve as a race weekend wears on.

George Russell in the sister car finished the session in P11 and so has some work to do on Sunday to get some good points, but he will feel as though he has the car to at least get past the likes of Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon, who produced impressive qualifying sessions to get themselves into Q3 - carrying on their respective form from Canada.

As mentioned, though, that can all wait with the second Sprint Saturday of the year on the agenda next, with opportunity for extra points to be scored by the top eight at the chequered flag.