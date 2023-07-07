Lewis Hamilton gave the British GP fans in attendance at Silverstone on Thursday something to cheer as he discussed his future in F1.

Hamilton has been in the sport since 2007 and in that time has etched his name among the very greatest drivers in the history of F1.

He has a century of pole positions to his name, and then some, and the same can be said for the amount of Grand Prix victories that he has recorded, with him also winning a joint-record seven world titles.

In the last couple of years, though, the victories have dried up with Red Bull in the ascendancy and Mercedes having some issues with their car in terms of ultimate performance.

That said, then, there's been some speculation written that Hamilton might look to move on from the team in a bid to return to championship winning form - though he and Merc have both denied that that is going to be the case and, indeed, the only team he would have guaranteed success at right now appears to be Red Bull and that move is about as likely as hell freezing over.

That all in mind, his current contract expires at the end of this season and, as yet, nothing has been agreed in the form of an extension, prompting plenty of rumour.

Again, both he and Merc have said that they are confident that a deal will be struck moving forwards, and there seems certainly no question from Hamilton about his commitment in general to the sport.

Lewis Hamilton discusses F1 future at Silverstone

Speaking on Thursday evening in front of British Grand Prix fans at Silverstone, he suggested that he is looking to stay for several years more in F1:

"I'm hoping to be here a lot longer," Hamilton said to those watching on from the grandstand on the pit straight.

"I feel like I've got another five years in me at least, no? Let's see."

The crowd certainly reacted warmly to the words with their response, though ultimately time will tell as to whether a deal is actually completed.

Earlier in the day in the press conference here at Silverstone, meanwhile, Hamilton had had this to say:

"That [changing teams and leaving Mercedes] not what I'm thinking.

"Before the end of the season we'll be already well into the contract. I still have 100 per cent faith in this team."

Mercedes contract not yet sorted

All the comment from the key parties suggest that a deal will eventually get done but, of course, with Hamilton the highest profile driver on the grid and Mercedes one of the biggest teams, the story will remain of interest for as long as the deal is not inked.

Naturally, all involved want to get it done and then concentrate on trying to catch Red Bull but clearly there are still some details to get sorted before Hamilton's future is sorted for the next few years.

He clearly feels he can race towards, and into, his 40s, though, and fans of his will at least be cheered by that.