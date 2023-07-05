The 2020 British Grand Prix was a race marked with late drama, as Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas suffered punctures in the closing stages of the race to leave the Finn out of the points and the Briton crawling over the line and just about achieving victory ahead of a hard-charging Max Verstappen.

From the onset, it was evident that this Grand Prix was set to be dominated by the Mercedes team, as both Hamilton and Bottas started on the front row of the grid. Hamilton, as ever, was in his element on home soil. He delivered a pole position and seemed invincible as he led the race. Bottas, though always in Hamilton's rear-view mirror, was set for a respectable second place.

2 Late punctures shock Mercedes at British Grand Prix

The unexpected occurred with three laps to go when Bottas' front-left tyre delaminated, causing him to slow down drastically and requiring him to pit. His once secure second-place finish was suddenly up for grabs, and he was forced to box, falling out of the points to an eventual 11th place finish. Indeed, it was a sign of things to come for Hamilton as well.

Mercedes would not have believed their eyes but, as fate would have it, on the final lap of the race, Hamilton suffered a puncture identical to his teammate's. With only three fully functional tyres, Hamilton's considerable lead seemed threatened, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hammering around to try and steal the win.

1 Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix on three tyres

Despite a rapidly disintegrating tyre, Hamilton managed to keep his Mercedes on track. Displaying incredible composure and impeccable driving skills, he limped his car towards the finish line, his advantage shrinking with every second. Verstappen, who had pitted for fresh tyres in pursuit of the fastest lap, saw the opportunity and began hunting down Hamilton.

But, Hamilton's resilience and the large lead he had built earlier allowed him to cross the finish line a mere 5.8 seconds ahead of Verstappen, securing a remarkable victory that only served to increase his iconic status further.

The race, too, was a testament to the unpredictability of Formula 1. The late punctures experienced by Hamilton and Bottas rocked the foundations of what seemed like a routine Mercedes 1-2 finish, providing thrilling action in the concluding laps. It showcased the mental fortitude of Lewis Hamilton, too, and served as a painful reminder to Bottas of the misfortunes that can occur even right at the end of a race.

The 2020 British Grand Prix will be remembered for its dramatic finale, with its late unpredictability, test of driver skill, and above all, the display of perseverance in the case of Hamilton.

For the then champion, it added another legendary chapter to his illustrious career, showcasing his exceptional ability to wrestle adversity and emerge triumphant. For Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, it was a bitter pill, as he saw a podium snatched away from him and he ended up pointless.