Lewis Hamilton has said that there is no 'hold up' with his contract negotiations with Mercedes.

The Briton enters his 17th season of F1 this year and is once again bidding to win an eighth world title and break the record he shares with Michael Schumacher for most championships in the history of the sport for a driver.

Of course, he would have been hoping that 2022 was going to be the campaign in which he achieved that feat but it ended up being a difficult campaign, with the Mercedes W13 off of the pace of the Red Bull and Ferrari cars out in front, and Hamilton would eventually go the full season without a victory - the first time that has happened in his long F1 career.

His passion for racing and competing is undiminished, however, and he sounds excited to take up the challenge once again this year, with him also saying that speculation around his contract has been pretty wide of the mark, and that he is confident it will get sorted all in good time, as he reaffirmed his commitment to the Mercedes cause.

"It's ultimately people creating rumours without facts, it's never helpful," said Hamilton to the press here in Bahrain.

"I've been with Mercedes since I was 13. Whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I'll still be here. We fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and trying to still believe I can put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to.

"There is no hold up with a contract. I've always been very, very relaxed. I don't feel like I have to get it done right this second. I'm in a very fortunate position.

"I have a great relationship with Toto [Wolff] and with Mercedes and we fully support each other. I'm really excited to build the future together. I'm really proud of the work that we're doing on and off the track and the potential things that we can do so we'll get there."

Hamilton certainly sounds like a driver with no plans to leave the sport whatsoever, and he'll be itching to get going this weekend and seeing just where the W14 stacks up against the rest of the pack.

