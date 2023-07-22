Highlights Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position since Saudi Arabia 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a track where he has had great success in the past.

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he felt as though he held his breath for his entire pole-setting qualifying lap at the Hungaroring on Saturday afternoon, with him also predicting a good race result tomorrow - though the win might still be difficult to achieve.

Hamilton's first pole since Saudi Arabia 2021 was secured earlier on this afternoon here in Hungary, at a venue that he has had serious success at over the years.

Indeed, he has a record eight race victories to his name at the tight and twisty Hungaroring, whilst this pole position is his ninth at this track, and he'll be hoping for even more success as he looks for that elusive first race win for the first time since the regulation change at the beginning of 2022.

Speaking after his pole, then, Hamilton had this to say:

"I don't think I breathed the whole lap. I think I held my breath and I was so out of breath at the end but this is an extraordinary feeling.

"Even if you've been [in the sport] for such a long time and you've had the success before, it feels like the first. It's hard to explain just how special it feels. We definitely weren't expecting the fight for pole today.

"Though George [Russell] got pole last year and was looking great, these guys [Red Bull] were looking so strong [this year,] but of course I was hoping to be as high up as possible. Once we got to Q2 we were looking quite decent all of a sudden and obviously the second run in Q3 we were a tenth off of Max and I knew I had had more time to find in the car.

"[On the last run] I [thought I] just have to send it and hope to stay on track and I think I got closer to them, at least in [some] areas but our last sector was particularly strong and it was epic and I'm just so happy and happy for everyone in the team.

"It's been a really, really difficult year and a half on a personal level and as a team collectively, with so many ideas and trying to find the right path to be on and to continue to have the motivation and to keep that everyone driven. That's been that's been a challenge for all of us."

Lewis was also asked about those chances of making it nine wins in Hungary tomorrow, and he revealed the car should be strong on race pace, but keeping Verstappen behind will still be a very tough ask:

"Well, normally, it's not a bad race car, we tend to have decent race pace. Max's race pace yesterday was I think quite extraordinary. I think they were quite a bit quicker than us. But there's a way to hold position and maybe there's a fighting chance for us. We're going to have a great race for sure."

It's a GP that is beautifully poised, then, and watching Hamilton and Verstappen battle for P1 should make for great entertainment.