Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a cameo appearance in the video for Stormzy's track Longevity Flow.

Hamilton will be beginning to focus in on the Austrian Grand Prix weekend that takes place in the coming days, as he and Mercedes look to try and build some momentum after a couple of podium finishes in Spain and Canada respectively.

Indeed, July is a busy month for Hamilton with the British GP, and races in Hungary and Belgium all to come before the sport takes its traditional summer break in August.

Ahead of the hectic run, though, Hamilton has been enjoying one of his other passions: music.

He was watching on at Glastonbury as Elton John brought the curtain down on the festival in an iconic manner on Sunday, and that is not the only recent musical involvement he has had this week.

Watch: Lewis Hamilton appears in Stormzy music video

Indeed, Hamilton also makes a brief appearance in Stormzy's music video for his track Longevity Flow - see if you can spot the Mercedes man at the minute mark in the clip below:

Lewis Hamilton's love of music

Hamilton has made no secret of his love of music with him regularly sharing clips of him playing an instrument or being in some form of studio.

Potentially, that is something he might go into further when he leaves F1, though it is just one of a number of different interests he has outside of racing.

It is not the first time that the British driver has appeared in a music video, with him appearing in Christina Aguilera's 2018 single "Pipe" under the rap pseudonym XNDA, whilst he has also worked with Major Lazer in the past too.

Who knows where we might see Lewis pop up next, then, in terms of the music scene, though it seems safe to say it might be after July now with four races in the next five weeks.

It's an important period of the season as we head to some traditional European circuits, and one that Mercedes will be looking to kick on in as their tweaked W14 shows better performance signs than the older version of it from the start of the year.