Lewis Hamilton took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix in a thrilling qualifying session, with him beating Max Verstappen to P1 by just 0.003s, whilst Lando Norris will line up in third for tomorrow's race.

In a familiar looking top three given the podium we had at Silverstone last time out, Hamilton will head the field tomorrow at lights out as he sealed his 104th pole position in F1, and his first since the 2021 season.

Indeed, the drought he has had in that regard has been quite astonishing but it has also summed up Mercedes' struggles in recent times, though this is at least one positive Lewis and the team can enjoy.

Whether he can make it win number 104 tomorrow in his F1 career remains to be seen, but he'll certainly be giving it his all at a track where he has won a record eight times in the past...

Here's how qualifying played out:

Q1

Late drama and traffic saw George Russell being knocked out in the biggest surprise of the first part of the session, with the 2022 pole-sitter now set to start the 2023 edition of this GP from 18th on the grid.

The Briton's team-mate Hamilton was also at risk of being eliminated in the final stages, with cars queueing up at the final part of the lap before getting to their final flying runs, and in the end Russell would be the most high-profile driver to fall foul of the closing hectic stages.

Behind him on the grid will be Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, whilst Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda will line up just in front - with the latter being outqualified by new team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at the first time of asking in the AlphaTauri.

Q2

Onto Q2, then, and Ricciardo will find himself starting in P13 for tomorrow's race with him putting in a solid job in his first qualifying session of the year.

He'll start ahead of Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly, whilst Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon are in front of him.

Indeed, it was another portion of qualifying with a significant exit, as Sainz was knocked out of the session by an incredibly narrow margin - 0.002s to be exact.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, were having a ball with both cars into Q3 - they have been going strong all weekend in fairness - whilst Nico Hulkenberg also got his Haas into Q3, just days after Guenther Steiner called him the best qualifier he has ever worked with. It's hard to disagree with that statement on current evidence.

Q3

Hulkenberg could not get much higher, though, with him starting in P10 for tomorrow's race, whilst the Alfa cars of Zhou and Bottas will start in fifth and seventh respectively.

It was Hamilton, though, to the delight of many of the British fans here in Budapest, that stole the show in the end as he took P1 by a very slim margin, pipping Max Verstappen and denying the Dutchman his latest pole position.

Whether or not the Mercedes of Hamilton can keep Verstappen behind during the race is another question altogether, but it's still a very welcome positive for Lewis and his team after what has been a difficult period over the last 18 months or so.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying classification

1. Lewis Hamilton

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lando Norris

4. Oscar Piastri

5. Zhou Guanyu

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Fernando Alonso

9. Sergio Perez

10. Nico Hulkenberg

11. Carlos Sainz

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Lance Stroll

15. Pierre Gasly

16. Alex Albon

17. Yuki Tsunoda

18. George Russell

19. Kevin Magnussen

20. Logan Sargeant